What happened to Britney Spears' teeth? The star's smile then and now

Britney Spears is an American singer and songwriter widely recognized as the Princess of Pop. She is one of the world’s best-selling music artists, having sold over 150 million records worldwide. However, besides her illustrious career, Spears has often made headlines due to her flawless smile. However, recently, fans have observed a subtle yet significant change in her dental appearance. So, what happened to Britney Spears' teeth?

Britney Spears at The NRJ Music Awards (L). The singer at the TCL Chinese Theatre (R). Photo: Justin Goff, Valerie Macon via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Due to Britney’s popularity, details about her personal life, including her teeth, are subject to public scrutiny. Fans have devised various theories to try to explain this change, some even speculating that the singer has a body double.

This article uncovers fascinating details about Britney Spears’ dental health to debunk rumours concerning the star’s sudden smile change.

Britney Spears' profile summary

Full name Britney Jean Spears Nickname Britney Gender Female Date of birth 2 December 1981 Age 42 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Birthplace McComb, Mississippi, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Alma mater Professional Performing Arts School, Parklane Academy Height 5’4’’ (163 cm) Weight 57 kg (126 lbs) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-spouses Jason Allen Alexander, Kevin Federline, Sam Asghari Children 2 Parents Jamie and Lynne Spears Siblings Jamie Lynn and Bryan Spears Profession Singer, songwriter, dancer, actress Years active 1992-present Net worth $60 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

How old is Britney Spears?

Britney Spears (aged 42 as of 2024) was born on 2 December 1981 in McComb, Mississippi, USA. The singer’s parents, Jamie and Lynne Spears, raised her alongside her two siblings, Jamie Lynn and Bryan James Spears.

Regarding her education, Britney attended the Professional Performing Arts School before proceeding to Parklane Academy.

Singer Britney Spears at the Billboard Music Awards at MGM Garden Arena. Photo: Axelle

Source: Original

History of Britney Spears’ teeth

The Oops!...I Did It Again star gained notoriety in the late 90s due to her singing prowess, blonde hair and flawless smile.

Throughout Britney’s career, her pearly white teeth have been movie-star quality. However, if you look closely at Britney Spears’ teeth then and now, you will notice a big difference in her smile.

Why did Britney Spears' teeth change?

In her recent Instagram posts, Spears’ watchful fans have noticed a gap between her front teeth. The revelation has sparked rumours and speculations, and many are curious as to why the alteration became perceptible only now.

So, what is wrong with Britney Spears’ teeth? According to Dent X International, the pop singer has always had a diastema, a natural gap between two teeth. For years, Britney had concealed the tooth gap thanks to a cosmetic procedure known as dental bonding.

Per the Cleveland Clinic, this reversible procedure fixes minor imperfections, such as closing gaps or changing a tooth’s shape and colour. However, Spears allegedly decided not to have this procedure done on her teeth.

Britney Spears at the MTV Video Music Awards (L). The singer at the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards (R). Photo: Jon Kopaloff, Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Renowned dentist Dr. Kevin Sands, who has worked with many celebrities, features an old photo of him and Britney on his website with a side blurb about dental bonding. With this, it is safe to assume that Spears' once-perfect smile was due to this dental procedure.

How does Britney Spears feel about her teeth?

Since childhood, the songwriter has always had self-esteem issues due to her dental formula and forehead. According to Spears, she was once rejected by a modelling agency because she did not meet their standards.

I had bad teeth and felt like an ugly duckling. I met with a modelling agency but was not pretty enough, so I went home.

Today, however, Britney appears to be more confident about her teeth. Her reluctance to get her teeth fixed shows that she has worked through her dental struggles and is ready to show the world that she, just like any human, has imperfections.

Why is Britney Spears so famous?

Jean debuted in 1992 and has since won a Grammy Award, 6 MTV Video Music Awards, seven Billboard Music Awards and 15 Guinness world records.

Britney Spears at the 4th Hollywood Beauty Awards (L). The songwriter at the Billboard Music Awards (R). Photo: Axelle, Kevin Winter via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

In 2021, Time named her one of the 10 most influential people in the world. With a career spanning over three decades, the star has released several chart-topping hits. Here are some of Britney Spears’ songs:

Sometimes (1999)

(1999) Born to Make You Happy (1999)

(1999) My Only Wish (2000)

(2000) Stronger (2000)

(2000) Lucky (2000)

(2000) I’m a Slave 4 U (2001)

(2001) Overprotected (2001)

(2001) I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll (2002)

(2002) Me Against the Music (2003)

(2003) Toxic (2003)

(2003) Piece of Me (2007)

(2007) Get Back (2007)

(2007) Gimme More (2007)

(2007) If U Seek Amy (2008)

(2008) Circus (2008)

(2008) Criminal (2011)

(2011) I Wanna Go (2011)

(2011) Hold Me Closer (2021)

(2021) Toxic Pony (2022)

Britney Spears’ teeth have been a subject of public interest in recent years. Some of her fans have noticed that the star now has a tooth gap she had concealed for a long time after undergoing dental bonding. It seems the singer opted not to redo the procedure, which can typically last 3-10 years if done correctly.

READ ALSO: Nina Dobrev's plastic surgery: Is it rumours or facts?

Briefly.co.za recently published lesser-known facts about Nina Dobrev's plastic surgery. Did she go under the knife to achieve her current looks?

Nina Dobrev is an actress who has starred in some iconic productions, including The Vampire Diaries, arguably one of her most prominent roles. Comparisons of her then and now photos have attracted controversy online, with fans speculating that she had undergone surgery.

Source: Briefly News