Who is Lexie Spiranac? Get to know Paige Spiranac's sister

Paige Spiranac and her sister, Lexie Spiranac, share a close bond. They work together and talk to each other almost daily. But this was not always the case because, like most siblings, the pair was jealous of each other growing up. Paige once commented on their competitive childhood, saying:

Lexie was always taller and stronger than I was. This meant that fighting her was a death sentence. I was envious that our dad raised her, so she had more freedom than I did.

Lexie Spiranac's profile summary

Insights into Lexie Spiranac's sports background

Lexie's dad, Dan, is a former football player. He was part of the University of Pittsburgh Panthers team that won the 1976 national college championship.

On the other hand, her mom, Annette, was a professional ballerina. Her father raised Lexie after Paige and their mom relocated to Arizona to pursue the former's golfing career.

Lexie Spiranac is the opposite of Paige Spiranac

Paige and Lexie both excelled in sports. However, unlike the former, who specialised in golf, the latter has explored various fields. According to EssentiallySports, Lexie spoke about their differences during an appearance on the Playing-A-Round with Paige Renee podcast, revealing:

Paige was in one sport, which she perfected and did for a long time. But I was in different sports, including track and field. I was a heptathlete because of the nature of how I operate.

In high school, Lexie played high and long jump. She was part of the team that won the high jump state championships in 2004 and 2007. Mitchell went to Stanford University on a heptathlete scholarship.

She was also envious of her sister growing up

Unsurprisingly, Lexie and Paige had a fierce childhood sibling rivalry, per The Sun. The former once revealed:

I was jealous of the attention Paige got from our parents due to your exceptional sporting abilities. Attending Stanford was a significant achievement for me, but nobody understood this. Mom understood field success, not test scores.

Now in their adulthood, the Spiranac sisters share a close relationship. They have collaborated on different projects.

Lexie Spiranac ensures her sister's "ship" stays afloat

In an episode of her podcast, Paige Spiranac revealed that her sister works as the COO of her brand.

Lexie is part of my team. We communicate daily about the business.

The celebrity sibling added:

I am like a business manager. Although my role is challenging to explain because no one has ever done this in golf, I primarily run her YouTube and edit content.

The pair released a children's book aimed at getting more youngsters into golf

On 1 November 2023, Lexie and Paige released Hattie Goes Golfing, which narrates the story of a young gopher who loves golf but finds it hard to fit in on the course. According to Colorado AvidGolfer, Paige disclosed the reason they embarked on such a project, stating:

I have not always felt accepted in the golf industry, so we wanted to share my experience. I owe everything I have to golf, and this was my way of giving back.

The book retails for £30.00 for the signed edition and £23.00 for the unsigned one.

Lexie Spiranac is widely recognised for her status as Paige Spiranac's elder sister. They inherited their dad's athletic genes, excelling in their former sporting careers.

