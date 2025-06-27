Who is Lexie Spiranac? Get to know Paige Spiranac's sister
Paige Spiranac and her sister, Lexie Spiranac, share a close bond. They work together and talk to each other almost daily. But this was not always the case because, like most siblings, the pair was jealous of each other growing up. Paige once commented on their competitive childhood, saying:
Lexie was always taller and stronger than I was. This meant that fighting her was a death sentence. I was envious that our dad raised her, so she had more freedom than I did.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Lexie Spiranac's profile summary
- FAQs
Key takeaways
- Lexie Spiranac's sister, Paige, is a big name in the golfing world.
- She earned a college athletic scholarship, competing on Stanford's track team.
- The duo co-authored a kid's golf book titled Hattie Goes Golfing.
- Unlike her sister, Lexie prefers a private lifestyle away from the internet's prying eyes.
Lexie Spiranac's profile summary
|Full name
|Lexie Mitchell Spiranac
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|26 April 1984
|Age
|41 years old (2025)
|Zodiac sign
|Taurus
|Birthplace
|Chicago, Illinois, USA
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Religion
|Christianity
|Alma mater
|Stanford University
|Hair colour
|Blonde
|Eye colour
|Brown
|Sexual orientation
|Straight
|Marital status
|Single (Reportedly)
|Parents
|Dan and Annette Spiranac
|Siblings
|Paige Spiranac
|Profession
|Digital consultant, author
Insights into Lexie Spiranac's sports background
Lexie's dad, Dan, is a former football player. He was part of the University of Pittsburgh Panthers team that won the 1976 national college championship.
On the other hand, her mom, Annette, was a professional ballerina. Her father raised Lexie after Paige and their mom relocated to Arizona to pursue the former's golfing career.
Lexie Spiranac is the opposite of Paige Spiranac
Paige and Lexie both excelled in sports. However, unlike the former, who specialised in golf, the latter has explored various fields. According to EssentiallySports, Lexie spoke about their differences during an appearance on the Playing-A-Round with Paige Renee podcast, revealing:
Paige was in one sport, which she perfected and did for a long time. But I was in different sports, including track and field. I was a heptathlete because of the nature of how I operate.
In high school, Lexie played high and long jump. She was part of the team that won the high jump state championships in 2004 and 2007. Mitchell went to Stanford University on a heptathlete scholarship.
She was also envious of her sister growing up
Unsurprisingly, Lexie and Paige had a fierce childhood sibling rivalry, per The Sun. The former once revealed:
I was jealous of the attention Paige got from our parents due to your exceptional sporting abilities. Attending Stanford was a significant achievement for me, but nobody understood this. Mom understood field success, not test scores.
Now in their adulthood, the Spiranac sisters share a close relationship. They have collaborated on different projects.
Lexie Spiranac ensures her sister's "ship" stays afloat
In an episode of her podcast, Paige Spiranac revealed that her sister works as the COO of her brand.
Lexie is part of my team. We communicate daily about the business.
The celebrity sibling added:
I am like a business manager. Although my role is challenging to explain because no one has ever done this in golf, I primarily run her YouTube and edit content.
The pair released a children's book aimed at getting more youngsters into golf
On 1 November 2023, Lexie and Paige released Hattie Goes Golfing, which narrates the story of a young gopher who loves golf but finds it hard to fit in on the course. According to Colorado AvidGolfer, Paige disclosed the reason they embarked on such a project, stating:
I have not always felt accepted in the golf industry, so we wanted to share my experience. I owe everything I have to golf, and this was my way of giving back.
The book retails for £30.00 for the signed edition and £23.00 for the unsigned one.
FAQs
Lexie's name often appears whenever details about Paige Spiranac's family are mentioned. Below are some frequently asked questions about the sisters:
Is Lexie Spiranac married?
The celebrity sibling keeps details about her love life under wraps. However, judging from the fact that she has not been romantically linked with anyone, it is safe to assume she is single.
What is Paige Spiranac famous for?
Spiranac first gained notoriety due to her golfing prowess. Although she retired from the sports, Paige has been making waves as a content creator. The social media personality boasts 4.1 million Instagram followers as of 24 June 2025.
How old is Paige Spiranac?
Paige (32 as of 2025) was born on 26 March 1993 in Wheat Ridge, Colorado and grew up in Monument, Colorado. At 12, she decided to try golf after an injury ended her gymnastic career.
Who is Paige Spiranac married to?
The golf instructor and athletic trainer Steven Tinoco exchanged nuptials in 2018. On 7 March 2022, she announced that they were no longer married.
What is Paige Spiranac's net worth?
As documented by Celebrity Net Worth, Paige has an estimated net worth of $2 million. She has amassed this wealth from her successful golfing career and lucrative brand deals.
Lexie Spiranac is widely recognised for her status as Paige Spiranac's elder sister. They inherited their dad's athletic genes, excelling in their former sporting careers.
READ ALSO: Paige Spiranac's net worth: a look at the golf influencer's fortune
Briefly.co.za published an article about Paige Spiranac's financial portfolio. As an internet sensation, she makes between $8,477 to $12,716 per post, per Daily Mail.
Paige has received endorsements from various golf-related brands, including Swag Golf, 18Birdies, and Callaway Golf. She has also worked with fitness-related brands like Women's Health, Sports Illustrated, and Lululemon.
Source: Briefly News
Ruth Gitonga (Lifestyle writer) Ruth Gitonga has a background experience in Mass Communication for over six years. She graduated from the University of Nairobi with a degree in Mass Communication in December 2014. In 2023, Ruth finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. She has worked for Briefly.co.za for seven years now. She specializes in topics like lifestyle, entertainment, travel, technology, and sports. Email: gitongaruth14@gmail.com.