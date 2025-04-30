Who is Jarred Kelenic's girlfriend? Inside the love life of the baseball star
Jarred Kelenic's girlfriend, Gina Muzi, gifted him a pair of custom-designed Air Jordan cleats in 2021 to mark his MLB debut. His jersey number (10) and his hometown of Waukesha area code (262) were imprinted on the shoe. The baseball outfielder said of the cleats, which reportedly took 14 hours to make:
These are the best pair of cleats I have ever received. They are the best gift ever!
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Gina Muzi's profile summary
- Jarred Kelenic's girlfriend is about a year and a half younger than he is
- Gina Muzi formerly played for the St. John's University women's soccer team
- Muzi's boyfriend was named the MVP of the USA Baseball's U-18 team in 2016
- FAQs
Key takeaways
- Gina Muzi and Jarred Kelenic have reportedly been dating for over six years.
- Like her boyfriend, Muzi is into sports.
- The couple has never posted any photos together on social media.
Gina Muzi's profile summary
|Full name
|Gina Muzi
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|13 January 2001
|Age
|24 years old (2025)
|Zodiac sign
|Capricorn
|Birthplace
|Delafield, Wisconsin, USA
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Mixed
|Religion
|Christianity
|Alma mater
|St. John's University
|Hair colour
|Dark brown
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Sexual orientation
|Straight
|Marital status
|In a relationship
|Boyfriend
|Jarred Kelenic
|Parents
|Titus and Ann Muzi
|Siblings
|Nina Muzi
|Profession
|Sportswoman
|Social media
Jarred Kelenic's girlfriend is about a year and a half younger than he is
Gina Muzi (24 as of 2025) was born on 13 January 2001, while Kelenic was born on 16 July 1999. Both are natives of Wisconsin. The celebrity daughter shares a close relationship with her mom, Ann. On 15 May 2023, she took to Instagram to celebrate her special day via a post that read:
Happy Mother's Day and early birthday to my best friend and concert buddy. I love you, Mama.
Kelenic and Muzi reportedly started dating in 2018
Although the duo prefers to keep details about their relationship under wraps, they have been together for several years. Jarred has already introduced her to his family. In 2021, Gina organised a surprise dinner for him alongside his parents and brother to celebrate his accomplishment.
She later escorted him outside and told him she had a gift for him, but he needed to go to an undisclosed location to retrieve it. Kelenic recalled how things unfolded, saying:
She took me to somebody's house, walked up the doorstep, and returned with a box. I opened it and saw these cleats. It was awesome!
Gina Muzi formerly played for the St. John's University women's soccer team
The celebrity partner attended Kettle Moraine High School, where she played soccer and earned all-conference recognition. Muzi later played as a goalkeeper for FC Wisconsin and advanced to the ECNL National Playoffs in 2017 and 2018.
From 2019 to 2020, she played as a goalkeeper for the Portland Pilots of the University of Portland. Gina played for St. John's University's Red Storm for two years.
She is currently a fifth-year student-athlete at Northwestern University
According to Muzi's LinkedIn, she has a bachelor's degree in Fashion Studies from St. John's University. The celebrity girlfriend is presently pursuing a Master of Science in Leadership for Creative Enterprises at Northwestern University.
She previously worked as a physical therapist and athletic trainer at Universidad Santa Paula and as a fashion show assistant at Melena Belafonte.
Muzi's boyfriend was named the MVP of the USA Baseball's U-18 team in 2016
Jarred attended Waukesha West High School, where he played baseball. His team bagged gold at the 2016 Pan American Games.
After graduation, Kelenic committed to play college baseball at the University of Louisville. In 2017, he played in the Under Armour All-American Baseball Game. He again represented Team USA later that year and won a gold medal.
He was considered one of the top prospects for the 2018 MLB draft
The athlete was drafted sixth overall by the New York Mets for $4.5 million. However, in December 2018, the team traded Kelenic and some other players to the Seattle Mariners for $20 million.
MLB.com and Baseball America ranked him as the eleventh-best prospect in baseball in 2020 and the fourth-best in 2021. On 3 December 2023, the Mariners traded Jarred to the Atlanta Braves, where he ultimately took the leadoff spot in the lineup.
FAQs
Gina Muzi gained notoriety for being Jarred Kelenic's girlfriend. Below are some frequently asked questions about the sports couple:
Is Gina Muzi active on social media?
Muzi's earliest post on Instagram dates to July 2019. She has over 2,000 followers on the platform as of May 2025.
Where is Jarred Kelenic from?
The baseball outfielder hails from Waukesha, Wisconsin, USA. His parents, Tom and Lisa Kelenic raised him alongside his two siblings, Taylor and JT.
Is Jarred Kelenic married?
Jarred does not have a wife. However, he has been in a committed relationship with Gina Muzi since 2018.
What is Jarred Kelenic's height?
The Waukesha native stands 6 feet 1 inch (185 centimetres) tall and weighs 86 kilograms (190 pounds).
How rich is Jarred Kelenic?
According to Sportskeeda, Jarred is worth $10 million. His income primarily stems from his successful sporting career. In addition, the young millionaire has inked lucrative deals with brands such as Nike and State and Liberty Clothing Co.
Jarred Kelenic's girlfriend, Gina Muzi, was by his side even before he made his MLB debut in 2021. The pair, who bonded over their love for sports, have been dating for seven years.
