If you have ever had an injury that impacted your ability to move or carry out daily tasks, your doctor may have referred you to a physiotherapist to get you back on your feet. A physiotherapist is a physical therapist who helps patients manage pain, mobility, balance, and motor function. Discover physiotherapist salary and duties in South Africa for 2024.

Physiotherapy is a healthcare profession concerned with human function, movement and maximizing physical potential. It uses physical approaches to promote, maintain and restore physical, psychological and social well-being, considering variations in health status. So, which physiotherapist has the highest salary?

Physiotherapist's salary in South Africa

According to Indeed and Glassdoor, an entry-level salary starts at R200,000 to R240,000 per annum, equivalent to R16,600 to R20,000 per month. Those with two to four years of experience can earn between R350,000 and R450,000 per annum.

Experienced (median) physiotherapists with five to ten years of experience can expect to earn between R500,000 and R750,000 per annum.

Senior physiotherapists with over ten years of experience can expect salaries ranging from R800,000 to R1,200,000 annually. They are highly valued in the healthcare industry for their immense knowledge and expertise.

Factors affecting physiotherapist salaries

The salaries of these professionals differ depending on several factors, which include:

Experience: A physical therapist with more experience earns more than those at their entry level.

A physical therapist with more experience earns more than those at their entry level. Level of education: Professionals with advanced degrees command more pay.

Professionals with advanced degrees command more pay. Type of employment: Physical therapists working in the private sector may earn higher salaries than those in government hospitals.

Physical therapists working in the private sector may earn higher salaries than those in government hospitals. Location: Professionals working in urban areas like Johannesburg and Cape Town tend to have higher salaries due to higher living costs.

Professionals working in urban areas like Johannesburg and Cape Town tend to have higher salaries due to higher living costs. Specialization: Physical therapists specialized in paediatrics and sports rehabilitation may earn higher salaries.

How many years does it take to study physiotherapy?

The minimum education requirement is a four-year degree and licensure with the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA). Studying and getting licensed requires effort, discipline and consistency. Jillian Michaels, fitness expert and TV personality, said:

Which universities in South Africa offer physical therapy programs?

If you would wish to pursue a career in physiotherapy, you can study in the following top universities:

University of Cape Town

University of Stellenbosch

University of the Western Cape

University of the Free State

University of KwaZulu-Natal

Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University

University of Pretoria

University of the Witwatersrand

Duties of a physiotherapist

Working with patients to develop programs to restore their functional ability and movement.

Conducting clinical assessments and diagnosis.

Educating patients and their carers.

Assessing patients' physical conditions and choosing an appropriate treatment plan based on the assessment.

Prescribing suitable mobility aids to help patients with movement.

Implementing the said treatment plan and monitoring the patient's progress as the treatment progresses.

What conditions do physiotherapists treat?

These medical professionals can treat various conditions and injuries. These include:

Chronic conditions such as diabetes, asthma, high blood pressure, etc.

Neurological conditions such as cerebral palsy, multiple sclerosis, stroke, etc.

Orthopedic: Joint problems, back pain, arthritis, etc.

Autoimmune: Rheumatoid arthritis, Raynaud's syndrome, Fibromyalgia, etc.

General wellness.

Types of physiotherapists

Physiotherapy encompasses a wide range of specialities which have evolved. These include:

Neurology – This covers conditions such as stroke recovery, multiple sclerosis and Parkinson's disease.

– This covers conditions such as stroke recovery, multiple sclerosis and Parkinson's disease. Pediatrics – Involves the treatment of infants and children.

– Involves the treatment of infants and children. Cardiovascular – involves the management of chronic heart disease.

– involves the management of chronic heart disease. Geriatric – Specializes in the care of older adults.

– Specializes in the care of older adults. Neuromusculoskeletal – Focuses on issues like sports injuries, back pain and arthritis.

– Focuses on issues like sports injuries, back pain and arthritis. Respiratory – covers conditions such as cystic fibrosis, asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Is physiotherapy a good career in South Africa?

Physiotherapy is a highly demanded career due to job satisfaction and remuneration. It is ideal for those passionate about helping others. These professionals work in various settings, including hospitals, clinics, sports teams, and private practice.

Physiotherapist requirements in South Africa

The requirements to be a physical therapist vary depending on the specialization you wish to take. However, you will need the following to become a physical therapist in South Africa.

Certificate (National Senior Certificate) Bachelor's Degree (Bachelor of Physiotherapy) Community Service (12 months of community service)

Is a physiotherapist a doctor?

While physiotherapists are not referred to as doctors, they are trained as doctors in their specific field of physical therapy. Just like doctors, physical therapists are highly trained practitioners with university qualifications and are skilled in their respective areas of specialization.

What is a good salary in South Africa?

For many professionals, a good salary allows them to live comfortably, meeting their basic needs such as food, shelter, clothes, transportation, and other utilities. The average monthly salary in South Africa ranges from R26,000 to R31,000.

Physiotherapist salary in South Africa is determined by experience, level of education, location, and specialization, among other factors. The career is ideal for those passionate about helping others.

