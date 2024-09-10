Anesthesiologist salary in South Africa: what to expect in 2024

Becoming an anesthesiologist in South Africa ensures you follow a career where you can grow and earn a reliable salary. What do anaesthetists earn in South Africa? This article discusses the entry-level salary, the highest-paid anesthesiologist roles, and what education entails.

The average anesthesiologist salary is considered a higher-income career. Photo: FangXiaNuo and russellglenister (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

An anesthesiologist is a medical professional overseeing a patient's anaesthesia care. In layman's terms, the anesthesiologist puts you to sleep so you do not feel pain during procedures. They have a very important responsibility.

The role requires the anesthesiologist to ensure all of the patient's vital life functions are as they should be. These critical functions include heart rate, blood pressure, breathing, body temperature, and balancing body fluids where necessary.

The famous anesthesiologist and eight-time Olympic gold medalist swimmer, Jenny Thompson, explained why she enjoys the profession, she said:

“Helping sick patients heal and caring for them at their most vulnerable moments was the reason why I went into anesthesiology and medicine in general.”

Are you keen to pursue a career or want to know more about the anesthesiology field? This is what you need to know about the financial aspects of the profession, and more.

Anesthesiologist salary in South Africa

Various online sources report the average anesthesiologist salary in South Africa differently. According to Payscale, the profession's annual salary is R780,506 in 2024. Salary Expert reports a value of R2,640,769 annually, and the ERI Economic Research Institute mentions a value of R3,429,130 annually.

These values provide an average anesthesiologist salary per month between R65,042 and R285,760. However, this value depends on various factors, including location, experience, and the medical institute.

According to the same ERI Economic Research Institute article, the average anesthesiologist salary near Johannesburg is R3,427,816 annually and R1,648 hourly.

The average salary in the profession is between R780,506 and R3,429,130 annually. Photo: SDI Productions

Source: Getty Images

Salary Expert reports that the average anesthesiologist's salary near Cape Town is R2,856,441 or an hourly rate of R1,373. They also report that an entry-level anesthesiologist's salary in South Africa is R1,742,293 annually, while a senior-level anesthesiologist earns an average annual salary of R3,641,746.

Location Annual income Johannesburg R3,427,816 Cape Town R2,856,441

What type of anesthesiologist makes the most money?

What is the highest-paid anesthesiologist? An obstetric anesthesiologist is considered the highest-paid anesthesiologist. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) states that the profession deals with postpartum pain management, haemorrhages, hypertension, maternal sepsis, and other non-obstetric medical concerns.

According to another Payscale article focused on the obstetric niche of the profession, the average obstetric anesthesiologist salary in South Africa is R720,000 annually. What is the lowest-paid anesthesiologist? The lowest-paid individuals in the field are those starting entry-level positions mentioned earlier.

How can you become an anesthesiologist in South Africa?

You must obtain the relevant anesthesiologist qualifications, which include theoretical training and practical learning. You are expected to be proficient in the following secondary education subjects:

English

Mathematics

Life Sciences

Physical Sciences

You are also required to have the following qualifications once you practice within the profession:

A National Certificate: A National Senior Certificate or National Certificate (V) with a Bachelor’s Degree pass.

A National Senior Certificate or National Certificate (V) with a Bachelor’s Degree pass. A Bachelor’s Degree : This must be a Bachelor of Medicine.

: This must be a Bachelor of Medicine. A Post-graduate Degree: This must be a Master of Medicine in Anaesthesia.

The entry-level salary is reportedly R1,742,293 annually. Photo: SDI Productions

Source: Getty Images

How long do you study to become an anesthesiologist?

How many years does it take to become an anesthesiologist in South Africa? HW Careers states that anaesthetists must study for around ten years, with the first six years studying towards a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MB ChB). The other four years are spent in post-grad studies, getting a Master of Medicine in Anaesthesia.

Are anesthesiologists in demand in South Africa?

Choosing to enter this profession has various benefits, apart from the generous income, which may also change depending on the NETT and CTC salary offered. Since it is a specialist profession that requires a decade of education, there is a high demand for qualified anesthesiologists in South Africa.

It is also a profession that is always in demand, as every hospital and medical facility requires an anesthesiologist. Private hospitals are more likely to provide a higher income than public hospitals.

How many anesthesiologists are in South Africa?

The National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) identified 43,621 physicians in South Africa. Of those 43,621 individuals, 1,749 were anesthesiologists, and 1,236 were obstetricians.

It takes around 10 years to obtain the relevant qualification. Photo: Drazen Zigic

Source: Getty Images

How stressful is anesthesiology?

The profession requires the ability to cope under immense stress levels, as the patient's life is in the hands of the person performing the anaesthesia. The high-stress profession can also lead to mental and physical health issues.

Those already prone to anxiety are not encouraged to take it on as a career, as the high-paced and stressful environment can be challenging for those who do not have a history of mental health concerns or generalised anxiety.

The average anesthesiologist salary in South Africa gives those looking to go into the profession a better understanding of what to expect when applying for a job. Location, experience level, and private or public sector work determine how much you will receive.

DISCLAIMER: This article is for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take based on the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility.

READ ALSO: Advantages and disadvantages of free health care explained

Briefly.co.za shared lesser-known facts about the advantages and disadvantages of free health care. The president, Cyril Ramaphosa, said the South African health sector is in jeopardy.

A healthy nation is the backbone of developing economies and countries, which is why this discussion has to be started. Discover the advantages and disadvantages of free health care.

Source: Briefly News