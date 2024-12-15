EFF leader Julius Malema cut an emotional figure during an address from the podium at his party's Elective Conference

The party held its third National People's Assembly at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg from 12 to 15 December

A video posted by X user @ZizinjaAbelungu, which has since gone viral, showed Malema wiping tears from his eyes

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

The re-elected EFF leader Julius Malema broke down as he gave an emotional speech on Day 2 of the National Elective Conference. Images: @TalkLessers, @EugeniaKulaAmey

Source: Twitter

JOHANNESBURG — Julius Malema, nominated unopposed as the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) president for a third term, was a picture of emotion during an address from the podium.

He was speaking ahead of his nomination on the second day of the third National People's Assembly (NPA) at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg.

Malema breaks down during address

The Progressive Caucus party's Elective Conference got underway on Thursday, 12 December 2024, and was surrounded by much fanfare.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

However, a notable absentee was the Red Berets' Member of Parliament (MP) Mbuyiseni Ndlozi after being reportedly barred from attending.

When questioned about the senior party member's absence, Malema shot down journalists, saying Ndlozi was not bigger than the party.

Before being nominated by a Northern Cape delegation for president on Day 4, Malema, overcome by emotion, delivered a teary speech when addressing the convention on the second day.

A video posted to X by a user, @ZizinjaAbelungu, captured the moment.

"This has been a very difficult year for all of us," read the caption.

The clip showed Malema clutching a handkerchief, which he used to wipe tears from his eyes several times while rubbing his nose.

"I will never abandon this (unintelligible). You entrusted me with being a father figure to the destitute and forgotten [masses] of our people," he said.

Malema expressed appreciation to his family.

"I extend my appreciation to my family — my children and all my extended family and friends, who suffered the consequences of my activism.

"They experienced the same pressure as I do due to our actions as an organisation. Yet, they've stood behind me without fail."

Watch the video here:

With Malema again at the helm, the rest of the party's top six, including Godrich Gardee and Marshall Dlamini, were also uncontestedly elected to their new and retained positions as Deputy President and Secretary-General, respectively.

Malema warns Ramaphosa during speech

In related news, Briefly News reported that Malema warned of mass protest action if President Cyril Ramaphosa puts off passing a new law.

The EFF chief asserted during his conference closing speech on 15 December that Ramaphosa must sign the Basic Education Laws Amendment (BELA) Bill.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News