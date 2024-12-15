Julius Malema closed off the Economic Freedom Fighter's National People's Assembly by addressing the BELA Act

The Red Berets leader warned that there would be mass protests if the president didn't sign the act fully into law

The president signed the act but delayed the implementation of clauses 4 and 5 due to concerns raised by some

Julius Malema has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to sign the BELA Act into law as is or face the threat of protest action. Image: Waldo Swiegers/ Wikus de Wet

Source: Getty Images

Julius Malema has warned of mass protest action if President Cyril Ramaphosa doesn’t sign the BELA Basic Education Laws Amendment (BELA) Act.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Commander In Chief made the comments during his closing speech at the party’s National People’s Assembly on 15 December at the Nasrec Expo Centre.

Malema warns Ramaphosa during speech

While addressing the gathered delegates, Malema made mention of the BELA Act, saying that Ramaphosa had to sign it or else.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“If Cyril Ramaphosa does not sign the BELA Act, we are going to the streets.

“We must mobilise everybody in society to demand that the BELA Act must be signed,” he said.

The Red Berets leader added that they would not be threatened by Afriforum or anyone wearing orange, referencing the Solidarity Movement.

“No one is going to be excluded in a school owned by government on the basis of language,” he said.

The BELA Act has been in the headlines recently, with many parties calling for its implementation while others criticising it in its current form.

While the president signed the Bill into law, the implementation of clauses 4 and 5 were delayed.

On 4 December, Solidarity Movement said it reached a settlement with Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube about the Bill. It added that the controversial clauses would no longer be implemented.

The Presidency then explained that the agreement had no bearing in law or practical effect and that the president would make a decision on the two clauses.

What you need to know about the BELA Act

Calls made for President Ramaphosa to fire Basic Education Minister for snubbing BELA Bill signing

Afriforum to march against BELA Bill implementation, unhappy with its current form

Democratic Alliance opposes president signing current form of BELA Act

President Cyril Ramaphosa signs BELA Bill into law, delays implementation of two clauses

Malema elected as EFF leader for another term

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Malema was elected as the EFF's president for a third term.

Malema ran for the post uncontested at the party's National People's Assembly on 14 December.

Godrich Gardee was named his deputy, filling the spot vacated by Floyd Shivambu, who left the party.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News