Economic Freedom Fighters Announces Top 6 Central Command Team Members
- Members of the Economic Freedom Fighters nominated the party's Central Command Team at the party's National People's Assembly
- Julius Malema was nominated as the party's president, Godrich Gardee as his deputy, and Nontando Noluchungu as the national chairperson
- Malema, Marshall and Omphile Maotwe retained their position, while Leigh-Anne Mathys ascended to the role of deputy secretary general
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
Tebogo Mokwena, affiliated with Briefly News, provided local and international political analysis and interviews in South Africa for Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News during his nine years of experience.
JOHANNESBURG — The new Economic Freedom Fighters' Central Command Team members were elected unopposed at the party's third National People's Assembly (NPA) on 14 December 2024. These include Julius Malema, Godrich Gardee, Leigh-Anne Mathys, Omphile Maotwe, Nontando Nolutshungu and Marshall Dlamini.
Top 6 EFF executives nominated
As the Red Berets' third national elective conference drew to a close, members voted for their preferred members of the Central Command Team. The CCT was dissolved, and voting occurred in the late hours at the Nasrec Expo Centre, where the NPA occurred. A minimum of 33 females will be part of the 66-member CCT.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Julius Malema was the sole nominee for president, and Godrich Gardee was nominated as deputy president. Western Cape member Nontando Nolutshungu was presented as the national chairperson nominee. Marshall Dlamini was suggested for secretary general. Lee-Anne Mathys was nominated as deputy secretary general, and Omphile Maotwe was nominated as treasurer general.
Ndlozi did not show up
One of the top members of the EFF who was notably absent was Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi. Speculations of his attendance during the conference were rife, as rumours circulated that he was banned from attending. EFF president Julius Malema addressed the media on the third day of the NPA and confirmed that Ndlozi was not there. He delivered a scathing criticism of Ndlozi and said the party will not cater to egoism.
The party recently experienced an exodus of top members, including its former deputy president, Floyd Shivambu, who left the party and joined the MK. Other members that followed suit included former national chairperson Dali Mpofu and MPs Busi Mkhwebane and Mzwanele Manyi.
EFF makes peace with eNCA
In a related article, Briefly News reported that the Red Berets made peace with broadcaster eNCA during the elective conference. The party and the broadcaster have been at odds since Malema blacklisted it in 2018.
The party said that eNCA had recognised the importance of having a working relationship with the EFF. The party accepted that their relationship would prioritise transparency and accountability.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He has a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON. He joined Daily Sun, where he worked for 4 years covering politics, crime, entertainment, current affairs, policy, governance and art. He was also a sub-editor and journalist for Capricorn Post before joining Vutivi Business News in 2020, where he covered small business news policy and governance, analysis and profiles. He joined Briefly News in 2023. Tebogo passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za