Members of the Economic Freedom Fighters nominated the party's Central Command Team at the party's National People's Assembly

Julius Malema was nominated as the party's president, Godrich Gardee as his deputy, and Nontando Noluchungu as the national chairperson

Malema, Marshall and Omphile Maotwe retained their position, while Leigh-Anne Mathys ascended to the role of deputy secretary general

Julius Malema and Marshall Dlamini were uncontested at the National People's Assembly. Images: @EFFSouthAfrica/X and Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images via Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — The new Economic Freedom Fighters' Central Command Team members were elected unopposed at the party's third National People's Assembly (NPA) on 14 December 2024. These include Julius Malema, Godrich Gardee, Leigh-Anne Mathys, Omphile Maotwe, Nontando Nolutshungu and Marshall Dlamini.

Top 6 EFF executives nominated

As the Red Berets' third national elective conference drew to a close, members voted for their preferred members of the Central Command Team. The CCT was dissolved, and voting occurred in the late hours at the Nasrec Expo Centre, where the NPA occurred. A minimum of 33 females will be part of the 66-member CCT.

Julius Malema was the sole nominee for president, and Godrich Gardee was nominated as deputy president. Western Cape member Nontando Nolutshungu was presented as the national chairperson nominee. Marshall Dlamini was suggested for secretary general. Lee-Anne Mathys was nominated as deputy secretary general, and Omphile Maotwe was nominated as treasurer general.

Ndlozi did not show up

One of the top members of the EFF who was notably absent was Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi. Speculations of his attendance during the conference were rife, as rumours circulated that he was banned from attending. EFF president Julius Malema addressed the media on the third day of the NPA and confirmed that Ndlozi was not there. He delivered a scathing criticism of Ndlozi and said the party will not cater to egoism.

The party recently experienced an exodus of top members, including its former deputy president, Floyd Shivambu, who left the party and joined the MK. Other members that followed suit included former national chairperson Dali Mpofu and MPs Busi Mkhwebane and Mzwanele Manyi.

EFF makes peace with eNCA

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the Red Berets made peace with broadcaster eNCA during the elective conference. The party and the broadcaster have been at odds since Malema blacklisted it in 2018.

The party said that eNCA had recognised the importance of having a working relationship with the EFF. The party accepted that their relationship would prioritise transparency and accountability.

