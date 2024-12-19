EFF KZN Provincial Secretary Nkululeko Ngubane has sacked his personal assistant

Sphamandla Ngcobo was fired after he was spotted attending the MK Party's celebrations

South Africans have weighed in on the firing, with some saying they supported the decision

The EFF's KZN Provincial Secretary, Nkululeko Ngubane, has fired his PA for attending the MK Party's anniversary celebrations. Image: @EFFSouthAfrica

An Economic Freedom Fighters member has found himself out of a job for attending the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party’s celebrations.

Sphamandla Ngcobo was suspended from the party after he was spotted at the first anniversary celebrations at Moses Mabhida Stadium on 15 December.

He was also sacked as the personal assistant to the EFF’s Provincial Secretary in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), Nkululeko Ngubane.

Ngubane explains decision to sack Ngcobo

Ngubane explained that Ngcobo was sacked after he was seen mingling with MK Party leaders during the event, raising concerns about his loyalty to the Red Berets.

“I can't work with someone who is not trustworthy and loyal. Ngcobo will never come back. Yes, he's still a member because there's a constitution, hence the suspension, but as a staff member, he's fired. That is non-negotiable,” he said.

No love lost between EFF and MKP

Tensions between the MK Party and the EFF have been high of late, with Julius Malema labelling Jacob Zuma as an enemy.

He also openly criticised the former ANC president, saying he was too old to unite anyone.

Floyd Shivambu, a former member of the EFF who ditched the party to join Zuma’s movement, responded to Malema’s statement, saying the MK Party wasn’t out to destroy anyone.

South Africans weigh in on Ngcobo’s sacking

Social media users were divided by the news, with some describing it as a good move, while others criticised the EFF for going to such lengths.

Hendry Elliot Ngubonde said:

“Thank you, Provincial Secretary. Loyalty, that's what counts in the EFF. MKP works overtime to see the extinction of the EFF. At least he still has his membership. The PA may have leaked sensitive information to our number 1 enemy, MKP.”

Freemo Memela joked:

“He only went there to recruit MKP members to join EFF.”

Monama Malose added:

“Good move, leadership. This is how you deal with this sellout before they deal with the movement.”

Evans Makopo said:

“He might be personally assisting the MKP. Let the MKP employ him. Good work, fighter.”

Themba Mofokeng added:

“He must go to the CCMA. You don't fire a person on these grounds. This is not only labour laws but also constitutes the violation of his freedom of association unless it is stipulated in his contract.”

Vusi Mazibuko asked:

“Aibo. We are all progressive forces, not enemies. Why is he fired for such a noble act?”

MK Party don't consider EFF as enemies

Briefly News reported that while the EFF may not be fans of the MK Party, the feeling isn't mutual.

On November 28, New MK Party member Dali Mpofu said they won't consider another party an enemy.

Mpofu made the comments after Malema described the MK Party as an enemy of the EFF.

