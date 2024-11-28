Julius Malema recently described the uMkhonto weSizwe as an enemy of the Economic Freedom Fighters

New MK Party member Dali Mpofu said that it was against the party's constitution to respond to provocation

South Africans are divided over who was right and who was wrong between the EFF and the MK Party

The uMkhonto weSizwe Party do not consider the EFF as enemies, despite Julius Malema's recent comments about them. Image: Phill Magakoe/ Sharon Seretlo

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party does not consider the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) as enemies.

That’s according to the party’s new member, Dali Mpofu, who responded to Julius Malema’s comments.

The Red Berets’ leader recently declared Jacob Zuma’s party as the EFF’s number one enemy.

MK Party won’t respond to provocation

During a recent media briefing, Mpofu, who was previously an EFF member, said the MK Party are not allowed to respond to provocation.

The national high command member also added that they would never refer to another organisation as an enemy.

“We will never regard any organisation, let alone a progressive one, as our enemy. The word enemy is a very strong one; it’s used only when you intend to do certain things in politics,” he said.

He added that the MK Party’s constitution also prohibited members from responding to provocation.

South Africans divided over the situation

Social media users have weighed in on the tension between the EFF and MK Party, with people divided over who was right and wrong.

Sphamandla Mbesi said:

“In other words, MK will activate voicemail on the EFF.”

@ngwanamakwa98 added:

“We will never listen to someone who almost gave our organisation to an 82-year-old never.”

@MMhlongo93 stated:

“Well responded. Let fools say whatever they think. Here we are led.”

@vimpeneopelia said:

“Dali is right. That is their position as MKP. They must not impose it on other parties. EFF is correct to identify MKP as an enemy of the EFF. Both party positions can be right.”

@Patricia_Bantom added:

“Here we are led. The politics of insults, bullying, and mocking people is in the past. In the MK, we speak love and unity.”

@bigjoemudau stated:

“We don't care how you wish to call us. You're not our friends, and we will never sugarcoat it. Anything MKP to us is like AfriForum. Period.”

Malema criticises Zuma

In a related article, Malema recently took a cheap shot at Jacob Zuma and the uMkhonto weSizwe Party.

Briefly News reported that Juju claimed that Zuma was too old to unite Africans and that only the EFF could do so.

South Africans said that Malema only insulted Zuma to get some relevance back for his party.

