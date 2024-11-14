Julius Malema has opened up about his relationship with MK Party leader Jacob Zuma

Malema said he defeated Zuma before and isn't afraid of him and those working with him

South Africans think Malema is still hurt by the departure of so many EFF members

Julius Malema claims he defeated Jacob Zuma before and isn't afraid of going up against the MK Party leader again, but South Africans think he's just hurting.

Julius Malema is not afraid of Jacob Zuma and is willing to take the fight to the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party leader.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader made the admission during a recent podcast, but South Africans think he’s delusional.

Malema says he defeated Zuma

Speaking about his relationship with the former president and the recent departures of EFF members to the MK Party, Malema added that he was not threatened by Zuma.

“I can’t be threatened by Zuma. I defeated Zuma. Jacob Zuma thought he buried me. He expelled me from the ANC for comparing him with Thabo Mbeki.

“I was expelled from the ANC by Zuma, and Ramaphosa was used as an instrument,” Malema said.”

Malema won’t back down from a fight

The Commander in Chief of the EFF further stated that he wasn’t going to back down from a fight, adding that he wasn’t scared of Zuma or those working with him.

“There’s no way anyone is going to threaten the existence of the EFF, and that person becomes a friend, it would be a lie,” he said.

South Africans weigh in on Malema’s comments

@__T_touch said:

“This is exactly what we don't need. MK is not trying to fight the EFF. EFF members love the MK, and he's jealous. He must relax. It's business, it's not personal.”

@Nkosinathi_Gee added:

“Slowly isolating himself and fails to see the bigger picture of what needs to be done right now. EFF and MK have to work together and will possibly make more impact on the political scene. The EFF is worth 10% and reached its limits. Change is good; join MK.”

@Malemela94 said:

“Yeah, he sang Zuma must fall in parliament, and Zuma fell to MK to gwaza him back. Politics😅.”

@Sjavabafethu added:

“Kante, who really expelled Julius? He was saying it was Ramaphosa, now its Zuma. Hai, that’s why he keeps on losing; he is always changing stories.”

@TawanaM14 said:

“Malema is not a man you can trust. Sad that the fighters thought this guy could be the president of this country.”

@BafanaSurprise added:

“Julius Malema, a politician who suffers from mental illness. An arrogant person. Lack of respect. He just declared war on Jacob Zuma.”

@Stimela_Mgazi said:

“This one is hurt.”

@Mandhla6 stated:

“Malema is hurt. Please, somebody, help him🤣🤞.”

@toxicprince_rsa said:

“Julius Malema is obviously hurt by uBaba. Therefore, he’s throwing tantrums in podcasts to look strong. Just give Ndlozi a higher rank.”

Malema to purge EFF of Shivambu

In a related article, Briefly News reported that party leader Julius Malema said he would remove Shivambu's influence from the party.

Malema delivered an emotionally charged speech and said those aligned with Shivambu would follow him out of the party.

