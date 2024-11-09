The president of the Economic Freedom Fighters, Julius Malema, slammed claims he had a relationship with Jacob Zuma

Malema spoke during the inauguration of the president of Botswana, Duma Boko, after he won the election

He said that he and Zuma were political contenders, and that is where his relationship with Zuma ends

BOTSWANA — The president of the Economic Freedom Fighters, Julius Malema, snubbed claims that he and MK Party president Jacob Zuma have a special relationship.

Malema snubs Zuma

Malema addressed the media when he attended the inauguration of Botswana's president, Duma Boko after Boko won the elections in his country. Malema dismissed notions that he and Zuma had any relationship. He said he and Zuma are political counterparts, and their relationship doesn't go beyond them being leaders of political parties.

Malema has had to contend with an exodus of former top members defecting to the MK Party. Former deputy president and co-founder Floyd Shivambu led the exodus when he left the EFF. Mzwanele Manyi, Busi Mkhwebane, and recently, advocate Dali Mpofu followed suit and also joined the MK Party.

SA weighs in

Below are some of the comments South Africans made on Facebook.

Sipho S Mogale said:

"Zuma played him as a chess player."

Titus Podile said:

"He went to KZN drinking tea with Zuma, saying there are no permanent enemies in politics. Now he has to claw back and be a rival to Zuma."

John Peter Andrews said:

"Zuma probably offered him a position he did not want because he is too greedy and power hungry."

Lucky Njoms said:

"He is just bitter. He had 10 years to take down the ANC but failed. Zuma did it in five months."

Mpho Moloi said:

"Julius is a clown."

