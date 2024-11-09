The president of Build One SA, Mmusi Maimane, fired shots at Zimbabwean head of state Emmerson Mnangagwa

This was after Mnangagwa attended the inauguration of Botswana's president, Duma Boko, recently

Mnangagwa congratulated Boko, and Maimane slammed him, accusing him of using force to remain in power and win elections

Mmusi Maimane grilled Emmerson Mnangagwa. Images: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Leon Sadiki/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG—The president of Build One SA, Mmusi Maimane, blasted Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa after he congratulated Botswana's new president, Duma Boko.

Maimane blasts Mnangagwa

@MmusiMaimane responded to Mnangagwa's tweet on his X account @edmnangagwa. Mnangagwa congratulated Boko for being elected the president and said the world needed more leaders who spoke for the people.

"Zimbabwe stands ready to work with you and the American people to build a better, more prosperous and more peaceful world," he said.

View the tweet here:

However, Maimane tore into him. He pointed out that the elections in Botswana were free and fair and accused him of using undue force to win Zimbabwean elections.

"Do you not itch to go down in history as a Democrat instead of a genocide-implicated corrupt dictator?"

View the tweet here:

Netizens agree with him

Netizens from South Africa and other African countries supported him.

Job Mbava said:

"Cook that fraud."

Packer M said:

"Tell this dictator to his face to free the people of Zimbabwe, so they have a home."

IamEri'Oluwa said:

"Hold him down like that. It's high time we made them very uncomfortable for their reckless, dictatorial tendencies."

Dingiswayo kaNyambose said:

"That corrupt president wasn't supposed to be invited."

Mthwakazi independence said:

"The only language he will understand is violence. You are just wasting your time."

Malema attends the Botswana inauguration

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the Economic Freedom Fighters president, Julius Malema, attended Boko's inauguration.

Malema praised Boko, who was recently inaugurated as the president of Botswana and said he and the EFF have a long history together. Malema was unbanned from the country after the previous administration and former deputy president Floyd Shivmbu banned him in 2011.

