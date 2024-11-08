Julius Malema Attends Botswana President Duma Boko’s Inauguration Ceremony
- The president of the Economic Freedom Fighters, Julius Malema, attended the inauguration of Botswana's new president, Duma Boko
- Boko was elected, and Malema was allowed to attend after the previous government banned him and the ban was lifted
- He addressed the issue of more members leaving the party, the most recent being former high-ranking member Advocate Dali Mpofu
BOTSWANA — The president of the Economic Freedom Fighters, Julius Malema, was allowed to set foot in Botswana after the previous government banned him.
Malema attends Boko's inauguration
According to IOL, Malema attended the inauguration of South Africa's neighbouring country's new president, Duma Boko. Malema, alongside former EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu, was banned from entering the country in 2011. The ban was lifted, and he attended Boko's inauguration.
Malema assured supporters that despite the concerning exodus of members from the party to the MK Party, the most recent being Advocate Dali Mpofu, the party is still strong. He said the party's relationship with the country's president goes a long way back.
"We have been through many struggles together," he said.
Netizens drill Malema
Netizens on Facebook shared various opinions on the party, which is losing top-ranking members. Recently, Busi Mkhwebane also left the party to join the MK Party.
Colin Bridger said:
"He knows the ship is sinking."
Mark WasHere said:
"A dying party. Soon, only one clown will be left."
Uplifted Amukelani Isaac said:
"People are leaving EFF for personal reasons. Nothing to do with him."
Johanneskudumela Shai said:
"CIC is a born leader and our inspiration."
EnhleMbali Mlambo said:
"All eyes on him, the president of Africa."
Malema expels EFFSC member
In a related article, Briefly News reported that Malema expelled a member of the EFF Student Command.
The member launched an online attack on Julius Malema, accusing him of trying to promote EFF member Godric Gardee as the deputy president. He said Malema would learn he was not as untouchable as he thought. Less than a day later, he was sacked.
