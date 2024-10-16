Former Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane announced that she would be resigning from the Economic Freedom Fighters

She announced her resignation on Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh's podcast SMWX, adding that the official opposition courted her a few times

Some South Africans believed she would be joining the MK Party, while others noted that this was a bad sign for the EFF

Busi Mkhwebane is quitting the EFF. Images: Moeletsi Mabe/Sunday Times/Gallo Images/Getty Images and Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — The former Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane announced that she will resign from the Economic Freedom Fighters.

Mkhwebane drops the EFF

Mkhwebane announced on @SizweMpofuWalsh's podcast SMWX, which recently aired. Discussing her decision to resign from the EFF, she said that she does not believe that politics is her forte.

"Politics is not my space, and that's what I said when I joined (The EFF). I'm still learning. Being in parliament is so terrible that when you don't have numbers, there is nothing you can do. Even in municipalities, they (referring to the Democratic Alliance and the African National Congress) don't care," she said.

Mkhwebane noted that her impact as a public protector differed from that of a politician.

"I'm an ordinary MP responsible for the Justice Portfolio... There are limitations, and that's why I said the next step is that I will be resigning from the EFF and parliament. I'm just weighing my options."

Netizens weigh in

Her announcement sent shockwaves on social media and sparked lively discussions. Some believed she would join the MK Party.

Thusano Group said:

"She was not useful anyway. She was just there for vibes."

Yours Sincerely said:

"I love both the EFF and MK, but it's one thing for members to make a decision and leave the EFF on their own terms, but I'm not in support of the MK poaching from the EFF."

Moss said:

"She's going to that MK Party of Jacob Zuma."

Akani Nwanati said:

"They were protecting her last week, and today they are going to insult her."

