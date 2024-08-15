The Economic Freedom Fighters are expected to reshuffle the leadership as Floyd Shivambu could resign from the party

Shivambu has reportedly indicated that he intends to step down from the party following mounting pressure that he be prosecuted for the VBS Mutual Bank saga

South Africans were stunned, and some believed that he should resign only from Parliament and not the party

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State of the Nation Address, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

Floyd Sbhivambu reportedly wants to leave the EFF. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — The Economic Freedom Fighters could experience a massive upheaval as deputy president Floyd Shivambu reportedly announced his intention to resign from the party.

Floyd Shivambu to resign from EFF?

According to SABC journalist @samkelemaseko, highly-placed sources within the party stated that Shivambu wants to resign from his Parliament and party role. He requested that he be released from his EFF and Parliament duties. However, the decision is reportedly yet to be approved.

The EFF is expected to hold a press conference on 15 August to announce the possible leadership changes. Floyd Shivambu and President Julius Malema have been implicated in the VBS Mutual Bank saga. Former Chairman Tshifhiwa Matodzi, who was convicted for his role in the looting, claimed Shivambu benefitted financially from VBS.

View the tweets here:

South Africans stunned

Netizens expressed their shock at the possibility that Shivambu could resign from the party.

Academia said:

"Let's hope the changes are reasonable. Otherwise, the EFF will go down in the history of South African parties and one of the worst led parties to ever break away from the ANC."

Ntokozo Masuku said:

"My trusted source told me Mbuyiseni Ndlozi resigned from the party."

Amukelani Moyani said:

"Both Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu were involved in the VBS lootings. Both of them should resign."

Zee Genaro said:

"No, he must just step aside from Parliament but remain the official of the party."

Loddies said:

"The slow death of the EFF has begun."

Shivambu called for a progressive coalition government

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Shivambu said the government should consist of black parties.

He spoke during the formation of the Government of National Unity, which the EFF rejected, and said a progressive government of black parties would respond to the country's aspirations.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News