Where is former exotic dancer Sol Xochitl, Mike Tyson's wife, today?

Mike Tyson stands among the greatest heavyweight boxers. Beyond his powerful punches, he captured hearts, including Sol Xochitl's. Their private yet passionate romance resulted in the birth of two children, adding a deeply personal dimension to the boxing legend's formidable legacy.

Mike Tyson's former partner, Sol Xochitl, was once a fitness enthusiast. Beyond being his ex-wife, she is the mother of Tyson's son, Miguel, and his late daughter, Exodus. Having retreated from the limelight, her current whereabouts remain a mystery, prompting many to ask where she is today.

Sol Xochitl's profile summary and bio

Full name Sol Xochitl Nickname Shelley Gender Female Date of birth 1975 Age 48 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth Mexico Current residence Phoenix, Arizona, United States Nationality Mexican Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Marital status Unmarried Ex-partner Mike Tyson Children 2 Profession Former dancer

Who is Sol Xochitl?

Sol Xochitl is a former exotic dancer and fitness enthusiast. She was born in Mexico and holds Mexican nationality.

How old is Sol Xochitl?

Sol Xochitl's age is approximately 48. Reports indicate her birth year as 1975, though the date remains unknown.

She prefers to keep her personal life away from the limelight, and no information is available on her parents, siblings, early childhood, and educational background. Also, details such as Sol Xochitl's height or body measurements are unavailable.

How did Mike Tyson and Sol Xochitl meet?

Sol Xochitl and Mike Tyson's love story began in a club in Phoenix, Arizona, during the 2000s. Sol caught Tyson's attention, leading to a quick start to their relationship. But, at the time of Sol's relationship with Mike, he was already married to his second wife, Monica Turner.

Tyson appreciated Sol's company and mentioned how they performed various activities together. Sol, also known as Shelley to Tyson, played a significant role in maintaining their fitness. The relationship thrived, and despite Tyson's financial struggles, they spent quality time together in Phoenix during his bankruptcy.

Did Mike Tyson have a daughter from Sol?

Sol Xochitl and Mike Tyson's relationship resulted in the birth of Exodus and Miguel Leon. Miguel, born on 18 April 2002, was born out of wedlock as his parents were not yet married.

In contrast to his father's boxing career, Miguel is an emerging American musician. Unfortunately, Exodus faced a tragic fate and passed away.

What happened to Exodus Tyson?

Exodus Tyson, Mike Tyson's daughter, passed away on 26 May 2009 at four. The heartbreaking incident occurred when Mike's son, Miguel, discovered his younger sister tangled in a treadmill cord while playing at their Arizona home.

Though the mother called 911 and performed CPR, Exodus remained unresponsive. First responders continued life-saving attempts, transporting her to St Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center.

Eventually, Exodus succumbed to cord injuries. Mike Tyson, in Las Vegas at the time, swiftly returned to Phoenix, where he found his daughter on life support before her eventual passing.

Where is Sol Xochitl now?

Her current whereabouts remain private since her breakup with Mike Tyson and the tragic death of their daughter. But then, her son Miguel relocated to live with his father. Some alleged that she may still reside in Phoenix, but specific details about her current location and activities are not publicly disclosed.

The net worth of Sol Xochitl has yet to be disclosed. However, Mike Tyson's net worth is estimated at $10 million as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Mike Tyson's former partner, Sol Xochitl, became a celebrity spouse. Despite living a private life away from the limelight, her connection with the boxer remains memorable. While not as famous as Mike's other spouses, she adds a unique dimension to his romantic tale and life story.

