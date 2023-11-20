Fox presenter Tammy Bruce's spouse: What is her sexuality?

Like any other country, the American political scene faces appraisal and critique from many. Tammy Bruce is one woman who freely speaks her mind on American politics without reservation, fear, or favour. She was a classical liberal but now an independent conservative gay. As a result, fans are interested in her personal life, especially about the identity of Tammy Bruce's spouse.

Who is Tammy Bruce? She is an American activist, political commentator, author, columnist, actress, and radio and TV show host. She works as a host on the show Get Tammy Bruce on Fox Nation. She was the president of the Los Angeles chapter of the National Organisation for Women (NOW) in the 90s. Now, she currently works as the president of Independent Women's Voice.

Profile summary

Full name Tammy K Bruce Gender Female Date of birth 20 August 1962 Age 61 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States of America Current residence New York, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Bisexual Height in feet 5′9" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 137 Weight in kilograms 62 Body measurements 33-24-35 inches Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown University/College University of Southern California Profession Radio host, TV show host, author, actress and political commentator Net worth $2 million Social media handle Instagram

How old is Tammy Bruce?

As of 2023, she is 61 years old. Tammy was born on 20 August 1962 in Los Angeles, California, United States of America. She has been with Fox News since 2005 and is a political science graduate from the University of Southern California.

Who was Tammy Bruce's spouse?

The Tea Party Independent Conservative was formerly engaged to Brenda Benet. She was born Brenda Ann Nelson on 14 August 1945 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California. Brenda was a famous American actress known for roles in TV series and movies like Days of Our Lives and The Love Boat before her death.

Tammy Bruce's relationships

She is known to have been in a romantic relationship with only one person, Brenda Benet. The Fox News Tammy Bruce's partner was formerly married to Paul Petersen, an actor on The Donna Reed Show. They married in 1967, but she left him in 1969 before a final divorce.

The soap opera actress left her first husband for The Incredible Hulk actor Bill Bixby. They tied the knot in 1971 and had a son, Christopher Sean, in 1974. Unfortunately, Bill divorced Brenda in 1979, and she also lost her six-year-old son, who suffered from a children's illness called acute epiglottitis in 1981.

Tammy met Brenda when she was 17 after her divorce from her second husband. Then, at 19, she began working as a secretary on Days of Our Lives for Brenda, who was 36. They dated as a couple between 1979 and 1982 before Tammy left Brenda. The reason for the split was unknown, but they were still mutual friends.

According to Tammy in an interview, Brenda was her first lover. She also wrote about their relationship in her book, The Death of Right and Wrong: Exposing the Left's Assault on Our Culture and Values. After they separated, Brenda was devasted, and on 7 April 1982, Tammy found Brenda unconscious in her home at Mandeville Canyon West Los Angeles.

What was the cause of the death of Brenda Benet? She passed away in a tragic incident in the bathroom. The cause was self-inflicted. Tammy was devasted and traumatised, and she was hospitalised. It was Brenda's ex-husband, Bill, who paid the hospital bills for Tammy.

Is Tammy Bruce a lesbian?

In 2006, she openly revealed in an interview with C-SPAN that she was bisexual and identified as a woman attracted exclusively to another woman. Before this time, she had been one from her teenage days, and she had earlier stated she was a pro-choice lesbian. The feminist considers sexuality as a choice and preference.

Is Tammy Bruce married?

No information or news about Tammy Bruce's husband, wife, or same-gender partner exists. She lives a private life, although she openly declares her sexuality.

The issue of who Tammy Bruce's spouse is has been in the minds of many because of her contribution and position in American society.

