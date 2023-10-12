Netflix's Love on Trial SA show application process, requirements, deadline

Have you ever wondered what would happen if your love was put to the ultimate test? Enter Netflix's Love on Trial, the audacious South African social experiment reality show by Rapid Blue and Netflix. Six couples will face a three-week challenge in a secluded villa. Do you think love will crumble under pressure or emerge stronger?

As the exciting reality program Love on Trial prepares to kick off, many are curious about who can apply and what it takes to participate. If you have ever dreamed of becoming a reality star, or if you and your partner are contemplating this thrilling adventure, here is your exclusive guide to get you started on this captivating journey.

Love on Trial requirements

Love on Trial auditions are in full swing, and they are exclusively open to couples aged 18 to 35 who are not currently married or engaged. To participate, you must be a South African citizen, hold valid work permits, or have permanent residence status in South Africa.

Love on Trial application process

The following steps are worth noting as you begin the application process:

1. Read the Terms and Conditions and upload a video of you and your partner.

You must film your video on your cellphone in landscape format.

Choose an exciting environment or background.

Your video must include why you believe you are a suitable participant for the Love on Trial South African show. Also, describe yourself and your partner in three words.

2. Upload a series of unfiltered selfies of you and your partner (maximum six). Three selfies must display your height, head and shoulders, and your entire face.

3. Answer a few questions about you and your partner.

4. Once your application has been completed and accepted, it will be evaluated and assessed.

But when applying, you must provide your information through the Love on Trial application forms used for auditioning.

Love on Trial deadline

The deadline for applications is November 1, 2023. This is because the filming will occur during November and December 2023. As a result, you must ensure exclusive availability as you will relocate to the villa during that period.

If that has been your dream, Netflix's Love on Trial is your gateway to becoming the next big reality TV star in South Africa. If you are confident that you and your partner have what it takes, consider registering. Who knows, you could be the next shining star in reality television!

