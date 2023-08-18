Idols SA 2023 contestants, judges, channel on DStv, start date and time

Idols SA 2023 is the farewell season of the music talent search show after 21 years of giving upcoming Mzansi singers a platform to showcase their vocal skills. The competition's final Idol will be determined towards the end of November 2023.

Idols SA 2023 is the final season of the singing talent search show. Photo: @idolssa on Instagram (modified by author)

Idols SA premiered in 2002 and has aired on South African television screens for 18 seasons. Several talented stars have come out of the show, including singers Berry Trytsman, Yanga Sobetwa, Khaya Mthethwa, Luyolo Yiba, Karabo Mogane, and others.

Idols SA 2023 contestants

Season 19's Top 12 finalists were announced during the show's 6th episode on 12th August 2023. The contestants will do live performances from 19th August 2023 to 4th November 2023.

The chosen finalists must ace the live shows to impress the three judges and please viewers, who will decide their fate through voting. They include;

Princess MacDonald

Princess MacDonald comes from Bushbuckridge. Photo: @princy_macdee on Instagram (modified by author)

24-year-old Princess MacDonald hails from Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga. She has been trying to get the golden ticket since season eight but failed to get the chance to sing in front of the judges. Princess started singing in grade one.

Envic Booysen

Envic Booysen is a South African musician from Cape Town. Photo: @envicbooysen on Instagram (modified by author)

25-year-old Envic hails from Cape Town, Western Cape, but is based in Grabouw. He has been competing in singing contests since he was in primary school. He got a scholarship to join the Cape Music Institute for two years while in matric and aspires to build a solid music career.

Lungile Mthethwa

Lungile Mthethwa hails from Benoni. Photo: @idolssa on Instagram (modified by author)

Lungile Mthethwa is a 24-year-old singer from Benoni but is based in Johannesburg. She first tried her luck in season 13, where she reached the Top 29. Lungile started performing in church when she was seven.

Thabo Ndlovu

Singer Thabo Ndlovu comes from Witbank. Photo: @thabo_m_ndlovu on Instagram (modified by author)

26-year-old Thabo Ndlovu hails from Witbank in Mpumalanga. He released his debut album in 2010 and a single in 2019. Thabo previously opened for Joyous Celebration and has worked with former Idols SA winner Khaya Mthethwa.

Faith Nakana

Faith Nakana hails from Lebowakgomo in Limpopo. Photo: @faithnakana_theboy on Instagram (modified by author)

26-year-old Faith Nakana is a musician from Lebowakgomo, Limpopo, but is based in Pretoria. This is the third time he has tried his luck at Idols SA. He first auditioned in high school and tried a second time in season 18, where he was eliminated in the first round of Theatre Week.

Sipho Manana

Sipho Manana comes from Johannesburg. Photo: @starr_lives_here on Instagram (modified by author)

18-year-old Sipho Manana hails from Johannesburg, Gauteng. His father discovered his musical prowess in pre-school, and he has since been performing at every chance he gets.

Thando Mdluli

Thando Mdluli hails from Orange Farm. Photo: @thando_sa95 on Instagram (modified by author)

Thando Mdluli is a 22-year-old singer from Orange Farm, Gauteng. He was raised in a musical family since his parents were talented vocalists. Thando started singing when he was in grade three.

Neve Arnolds

Neve Arnolds is a singer from Stellenbosch. Photo: @neve.snow on Instagram (modified by author)

Neve Arnolds is a 22-year-old singer from Stellenbosch, Western Cape. She was in Idols SA season 18 but was eliminated during Theater Week solo rounds. She has been singing since she was seven; her musician father was her vocal coach.

Niikiey Kubheka

Niikiey Kubheka comes from Vosloorus. Photo: @idolssa on Instagram (modified by author)

Niikiey Kubheka is an 18-year-old musician and digital creator from Vosloorus, Johannesburg, Gauteng. She started singing in church at six and has been part of several gospel singing groups. She originally planned to become a chartered accountant or a therapist but now wants to pursue music as a career.

Lungelo Motaung

Lungelo Motaung is a singer from Johannesburg. Photo: @lungimotaung on Instagram (modified by author)

28-year-old Lungelo is a South African singer and songwriter from Johannesburg, currently based in Roodepoort. She has been singing since she was three and looks up to musical icons like Beyonce, Kelly Khumalo, and Letta Mbulu. Her sister is the one who sent her audition video.

Sena Mkhwanazi

Sena Mkhwanazi comes from Durban. Photo: @sena_rsa on Instagram (modified by author)

Sena Mkhwanazi is a 28-year-old South African artist from Durban. She has been singing since she was young and looks up to stars like Halle Bailey, Tori Kelly, and Kate Stewart.

Nkosi King Teresa

Nkosi is a South African gospel artist and radio presenter. Photo: @nkosikingteresa on Instagram (modified by author)

Nkosi Teresa is a 29-year-old South African gospel singer and radio presenter from Durban. He previously tried his luck in season 17 but was eliminated during Theatre Week. Nkosi has been singing since he was a child and describes herself as a people person.

Who are the judges for the South African Idols in 2023?

Somizi, Thembi Seete, and JR Bogopa are Idols SA 23 judges. Photo: Oupa Bopape

Idols SA 2023 judges for The Farewell Season are media personality Somizi Mhlongo, actress Thembi Seete, and rapper JR Bogopa. The three were also part of the season 18 panel in 2022. The show is hosted by rapper ProVerb whose real name is Tebogo Thapelo Sidney Thekisho.

SA Idols auditions 2023 dates

Auditions for SA Idols season 19 were conducted online for two weeks. Entries from Idols hopefuls were accepted from 12th February 2023 to 26th February 2023.

When will Idols start in 2023?

The Farewell Season of Idols SA premiered on 8th July 2023. The show will air for four months, and the finale is expected to be held towards the end of November 2023.

Idols SA 2023 channel

The reality singing show airs every Saturday at 6.00 p.m. on Mzansi Magic (DStv Channel 161). It is later aired on Mzansi Wethu (DStv channel 163) at 7.30 p.m.

Where is Idols SA held in 2023?

The show's Theatre Week edition was held at Urban Brew Studios in Randburg, Gauteng. The Live Show edition will be held at the Mosaiek Teatro in Johannesburg, Gauteng, from 19th August 2023 to 4th November 2023. Idols SA Live Show tickets are currently available at Computicket and cost R40.

Who won South African Idols 2023?

The winner of Idols SA's final season will be determined at the end of November 2023. Warrant officer Thapelo Molomo was the winner of Idols SA season 18 in 2022.

Thapelo Molomo won Idols SA season 18 in 2022. Photo: Oupa Bopape

Idols SA 2023 gives South Africans the last chance to choose a vocally gifted Idol. Tune in to Mzansi Magic every Saturday for the final unforgettable singing experience.

