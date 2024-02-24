Redo of Healer season 2: Renewed or cancelled? Release date, plot, and more

Redo of Healer is a dark fantasy that revolves around Keyaru, who is betrayed and assaulted because of his magical abilities. However, after realising his potential, he uses his powers to go back four years in time to seek revenge against his abusers. After the series ended in 2021, fans are desperately waiting for its sequel. When is the Redo of Healer season 2 release date?

Cast of the Redo of Healer.

While Redo of Healer has experienced its fair share of positive acclaim, some have criticised the series for its explicit content. Nonetheless, the anime series has an IMDb rating of 6.4/10 and 6.34/10 on MyAnimeList, a testament to its popularity. Here are the latest updates about the Redo of Healer season 2.

Redo of Healer’s anime overview

Genre Dark fantasy Number of seasons 1 Number of episodes 12 Country of origin Japan Original language Japanese Original run 13 January 2021- 31 March 2021 Original network AT-X (Uncensored) Studio TNK Directed by Takuya Asaoka Written by Kazuyuki Fudeyasu

When is Redo of Healer season 2 coming out?

The Redo of Healer anime series aired from 13 January 2021 to 31 March 2021. During this time, it gained notoriety, sparking curiosity among fans about its continuation. Currently, there is no official communication for the show’s second season.

It is, therefore, difficult to establish whether it will be renewed for a second season. However, the ongoing light novel, which the anime is based on, continues to release new material, offering ample content for a potential second season.

Redo of Healer cast members.

Redo of Healer season 1 plot summary

Since it is unclear whether season 2 of the anime television series will air soon, let us take a peek at what the show is all about from its first season. The story follows Keyaru, whose path is not ordinary.

After intruders invade his village, Keyaru’s life turns upside down, and his powers are exposed. He is enslaved, tortured and physically abused until he embarks on a relentless revenge quest to destroy the people who wronged him.

But the young man realizes that he lacks enough power to take down his abusers, so he defeats a Demon Lord and obtains a Philosopher’s Stone. He uses the stone to bring the power of time travel and goes back four years.

Keyaru forms an army of loyal followers, fights enemies from all across and gets back at those who abused him. The ending of season 1 was a big cliffhanger and made the viewers eager to know if Keyaru would eventually succeed in his mission.

Redo of Healer’s cast with images

The Redo of Healer anime is voiced by some of the industry’s finest actors and actresses who help bring the storyline to life. Here is a glimpse of interesting facts that you should take into account about them.

Keyaru voiced by Yuya Hozumi

Yuya Hozumi wearing a blue shirt (L). The artist during a photoshoot (R).

Hozumi (aged 30 as of 2024) was born on 14 December 1993. The Japanese voice actor and musician is best known for starring in Seven Knights, Eternal Boys and Actors: Songs Connection. In addition, he is a member of the musical group SparQlew.

Norn Clatalissa Jioral voiced by Minami Tsuda

Minasi Tsuda smiling for the camera.

Minami (aged 34 as of 2024) was born on 8 June 1989 in Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan. She is affiliated with Aoni Production. She made her career debut in 2009 with a role in Nintama Rantarō Musical.

Additional cast members include of Redo of Healer include:

Setsuna voiced by Shizuka Ishigami

Anna voiced by Asuka Nishi

Freia voiced by Ayano Shibuya

Kureha Crylet voiced by Natsuki Aikawa

Bullet voiced by Tetsu Inada

King Prome voiced by Takaya Hashi

Eve Reese voiced by Natsumi Takamori

Blade voiced by Tetsu Inada

Leonard voiced by Yasaki Takumi

Redo of Healer’s episodes

Season 1 of the television series has 12 episodes that you can stream on HIDIVE. Watch Redo of Healer’s trailer for season 1 for more on what to expect in case season 2 is released.

There has yet to be a concrete confirmation of Redo of Healer season 2. However, the continuous release of its light novel series and the anime’s commercial success fuel anticipation among fans that there might be second season cooking.

