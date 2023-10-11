Top 20 list of shows like Snowfall you can binge watch

The popular FX original series Snowfall wrapped its last season in April 2023, and some of its die-hard fans are heartbroken. Many viewers seek to continue the intriguing series or want other shows like Snowfall to fill the gap. Well, not to worry, you can binge watch numerous past and present great shows to get your fill of crime, drama, and suspense.

Snowfall has been praised for its realistic portrayal of the drug trade in America since it premiered in 2017. Its complex characters and unflinching look at the devastating consequences of drug addiction make it fans' favourite. Whether you are looking for other shows with the same kind of gritty realism and compelling storytelling, this article has got you covered.

Is Snowfall a crime drama?

Snowfall is an American crime drama series that chronicles the rise of the crack cocaine epidemic in Los Angeles during the 1980s. It also shows the violence, corrupt law practices, and extreme effects of this drug distribution on the community. The FX's highest-rated television show exposes the two-faced side of the law enforcement agencies and politicians in the drug trade.

What is Snowfall based on?

The series is partially based on real-life individuals and events, blending with fictional characters. The series takes loose inspiration from the life of Freeway Ricky Ross, a notorious drug lord operating in 1980s Los Angeles, who had significant connections to the CIA and played a role in introducing crack cocaine to the city.

The late series creator John Singleton envisioned the story, having grown up in South Central Los Angeles during the crack cocaine surge. He wanted to tell a larger story about the crack cocaine epidemic and its impact on the Black community.

What should I watch if I liked Snowfall?

The Wire and Power are a few examples of series like Snowfall that you can watch and get similar excitement. Here is the list of the top 20 TV shows like Snowfall that you might watch and enjoy!

1. Breaking Bad

Fans of Snowfall who witnessed the change of Franklin from a good boy to a ruthless drug kingpin will enjoy this series. What is Breaking Bad about? The series tells the rise and fall story of a New Mexico chemistry teacher, Walter White (Bryan Cranston), who turned into a drug lord overnight.

After his Stage III cancer diagnosis, he began cooking and selling meth to support his family. This TV show is available on Netflix; it aired from 2008 to 2013.

2. Narcos

This is another similar Snowfall series with onscreen themes like gangsters, organised crime, drug lords, CIA agents, and ambitions. This Netflix series chronicles the true story of Pablo Escobar, the vicious Colombian drug lord. The TV show was set in the 80s and starred actors like Wagner Moura and Pedro Pascal. José Padilha created it, and it aired from 2015 to 2017.

3. ZeroZeroZero

Produced by Italian director Stefano Sollima in 2019, ZeroZeroZero is an Italian crime drama adapted from Roberto Saviano's novel. The series tells the story of the hands of a shipment from Mexico to Italy passed to its destination. It depicts the international distribution of cocaine in Italy with themes like Mafia, drug dealing, and suspense.

4. Ozark

Like Snowfall, this is a crime drama that follows a family as they get involved in the drug trade. Ozark casts Jason Bateman and Laura Linney as a family who struggle with a dark world to commit crimes. It shows a financial advisor, Marty Byrde, who drags his family from Chicago to the Missouri Ozarks to launder money for a Mexican drug cartel.

5. Luther

Idris Elba stars as John Luther in this British crime series. Luther unveils the story of a brilliant detective given dangerous cases to solve. With his skill to invade killers' and criminals' minds, he uses any means to solve his cases. As a result, he was tagged as a corrupt cop and faced challenges from his department. This series debuted in 2010 with five seasons.

Shows like Power and Snowfall

Power is regarded as one of the best TV shows of all time. This series follows a New York nightclub owner, James "Ghost" St. Patrick, secretly a drug kingpin. This drug kingpin has a similar storyline to Snowfall Franklin. Nevertheless, here are a few TV shows that can thrill you:

6. The Wire

Considered as the greatest TV show of the 21st century in a BBC poll, The Wire chronicles the drug trade in Baltimore, Maryland, from the early 2000s. It had five seasons from 2002 to 2008 that show the perspective of the police and the criminals involved in narcotics.

7. Top Boy

This British series showcases the lives of two young drug dealers and gang members in London. Just like Franklin in Snowfall, Ra'Nell, a.k.a. Top Boy, ventured into the cocaine trade because of circumstances. His mother had mental issues, and he lived in poverty as a teen, which directed his life to crime. This Netflix series was cancelled in 2014 but now runs from 2019 till date.

8. Animal Kingdom

With three seasons from 2016 to 2022, Animal Kingdom movie shows a family involvement in crime similar to SnowFall. This crime drama tells the story of an innocent 17-year-old, Joshua Cody, who lost his mother and was taken by his estranged family. His psychopathic family members had a crime syndicate, leading him to their bad business and lifestyle.

9. Peaky Blinders

This British series follows a crime family of working-class men in Birmingham, England, in 1919. They hid under the disguise of repairing horse races to trade illegal arms. Within its six seasons, the plot of gangsters, power tussles, crime bosses, and gang war was displayed. This is a good pick with similar plots as SnowFall.

10. Broadwalk Empire

This HBO series from 2010 to 2014 follows the life of Enoch "Nucky" Thompson (Steve Buscemi), a fictional politician and powerful bootlegger. Broadwalk Empire is set in Atlantic City during the Prohibition era to show underworld crimes, bootlegging, and crime in the then-American culture.

11. The Sopranos

The 1999 crime drama is a good choice for Snowfall fans because of their similar crime family story. Created by David Chase, the TV show displays the life of crime within the Italian-American Soprano family. The TV series ended in 2007 and has twisting plots of family conflicts and criminal heroes.

Shows like Snowfall on Hulu

Numerous shows streamed on Hulu can give you similar thrills in Snowfall. Below are a few:

12. The Shield

The Shield had seven seasons from 2002 to 2008. It reveals the story of the Strike Team, a unit of LAPD detectives known for their unconventional methods to solve criminal cases. It showcases Vic Mackey, a protagonist turn corrupt cop in Los Angeles who goes to extra lengths to hide his unlawful activities. Like Snowfall, it explores the moral compromises people make in the name of justice.

13. Godfather of Harlem

This TV series is like Snowfall in the intersection of race, politics, crime, and the effect of drug distribution in New York City. It shows the life of Bumpy Johnson (played by Forest Whitaker), a real-life gangster who controlled Harlem in the 1960s. Also, to control drugs and political power, he allied with top politicians like Malcolm X. The show presently airs.

14. Claws

Claws follows the storyline of female criminals. The series, which aired from 2017 to 2022, shows the story of a group of five manicurists in a nail saloon involved in money laundering. The TV show explores the plots of crime, gangsters, comedy, and feminism.

15. American Crime

American Crime is an anthology series delving into the U.S. criminal justice system. It aired from 2015 to 2017, with three seasons depicting murder, violence, sexual assaults, and drug trafficking. It changes characters per season but showcases similar crimes.

16. Weeds

This Showtime series aired from 2005 to 2012 and can be streamed on Hulu and Peacock. It is an American comedy and crime drama involving a female in crime. It shows the life of Nancy Botwin (played by Mary-Louise Parker), a mother who dabbled into selling a psychoactive drug to fend for her family.

Other shows similar to Snowfall

Below are some other shows that will give you entertainment value for your time:

17. Sons of Anarchy

Jax Teller is the protagonist who seeks to balance his life in the complexity of his biker gang in this series. Sons of Anarchy showcases the lives of a motorcycle gang in California. It is a violent and gritty show that explores themes of loyalty, crime, betrayal, and family, just like Snowfall.

18. The Chi

This Showtime series tells the real-life story of the lives of several interconnected characters in Chicago's South Side neighbourhood. It has several storylines of struggle, underworld crime, corrupt politicians, and repented former criminals.

19. Dom

Dom is a Brazilian Crime drama series created by Breno Silveira. It tells the story of a teenage boy named Rio de Janeiro who is from a middle-class family. Because of circumstances, he started dealing drugs at a young age and aimed to become a drug lord. With a twist in the storyline, his father, a policeman, is constantly fighting against narcotraffics.

20. Gangs of London

This British series follows the power vacuum created after the head of a London crime family named Finn Wallace is assassinated. The TV show premiered in 2020 and reveals the turbulence of crime in a community. The series tells the storyline of murder, power tussle, brutality, and chaos in the London community.

Will there be a season 7 for Snowfall?

There is no season 7 as the TV series ended in season 6 on April 19, 2023. But the production team plans to release a spin-off for the show.

Like Snowfall, the above-listed shows all carry unique storylines, characters, and themes. They share common messages and connections, so watching any of them can serve as a reminder of Snowfall.

