Meet in Love, originally known as Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, is an interesting Indian television drama series. The plot of the TV show revolves around a young girl named Meet Hooda. The young lady beats society’s gender norms to make her family happy. Her love story with Ahlawat is also one of its kind. Read on for more about Meet in Love Zee World’s cast members.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Meet in Love premiered on Zee World in May 2021. Photo: @dîcêẞrd, @karislayefa on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Meet in Love replaced Can You See Me on Zee World. Since its premiere in May 2021, the TV series has attracted many fans globally. The drama series, originally released in August 2021, is in its first season. Based on online reviews, the show is among the most-watched. You may want to read more about its cast, episodes, plot summary, and more.

Meet in Love's plot summary

The TV show tells a story about a young lady called Meet Hooda. Unfortunately, things drastically turn when her father, Anubha Hooda, dies. Growing up, Meet is subjected to mental abuse by her grandmother, Mrs Hooda, who accused her of killing her twin in the womb. As a result, she grows up wanting to please her in everything she does. Generally, she starts to behave like a tomboy.

Hooda becomes a delivery agent to provide for her family. She becomes the breadwinner of the family after her father’s demise. In the process of improving her family’s welfare, her path crosses that of Meet Ahlawat.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Their first encounter does not end well. Eventually, they develop a love-hate relationship. With time, they become closer, but Ahlawat has his eyes fixed on Hooda's sister, Manushi. Eventually, destiny brings Hooda and Ahlawat. Additionally, Meet Hooda pursues her childhood dream, and, in the process, she avenges his father's death.

Meet in Love's full story

Meet is a young girl from a small village called Haryana. She is born into the family of Anubha Hooda and Inspector Ashok Hooda. Hooda has a grandmother named Mrs Hooda, who strictly lives by societal norms. The last member of the family is Manushi Hoodam, an elder sister of Meet. She is a materialistic lady whose vision is to marry a rich guy.

Hooda becomes the breadwinner of the family. Being a tomboy girl, she takes the job of a delivery agent. In her place, the occupation is mainly regarded as a male’s job.

She does the job better, proving several people wrong. She is often confused for a male because of how she dresses, but that does not bother her. However, her grandmother consistently disapproves of whatever she does.

Meet in Love Zee World's cast, episodes, story and more. GIF: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

On one fateful day, her path crosses that of Meet Ahlawat, a young and handsome man. The two shares their first name. Unlike her, Ahlawat comes from a wealthy family. His parents are Rajvardhan Ahlawat and Babita Ahlawat. Meet Ahlawat is the last born in his family; his elder siblings are Masoom and Tej.

Hooda and Ahlawat have an unpleasant first encounter. Later, a hate-love relationship ensues between them. While knowing each other, Ahlawat comes across Meet’s sister Manushi and falls in love with her singing voice.

Manushi is the former girlfriend of Kunal, a cousin of Meet Ahlawat. She deceives her that he loves and comes from a rich family. Once she knows the fact, she leaves him. Kunal also steals her jewellery.

Eventually, Hooda and Ahlawat slowly learn to tolerate each other. Finally, despite his parent’s objections, Ahlawat marries Meet Hooda. The family has no option but to accept her as one of their daughters-in-law. So, the family sends them on a honeymoon to a place called Chandigarh.

At Chandigarh, Meet comes across a man named Bhula Baba. Later, her husband recognizes him from the pictures. He informs his family back home that they found his lost brother, and he has memory loss challenges. Back home, he left a wife (Sunaina), who is now forced to remarry a man named Ravi.

Manushi does not stop going after Ahlawat. She tries all ways possible to get close to him. However, she does not succeed. Eventually, Hooda becomes a police officer after several months of training. She is determined to go after her father’s killers.

Meet in Love's cast members

The drama TV series featured a talented cast. Below is a list of all its main and supporting cast members:

1. Ashi Singh – Meet Hooda

Ashi Singh was born in August 1997. Photo: @i_ashisinghh on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Ashi Singh is a young Indian actress born on 2 August 1997 in Agra, India. The 24-year-old has also appeared in several notable TV series, such as Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai (2017-2019) and Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga (2020-2021). In the TV series, she plays Meet Hooda, the daughter of Inspector Ashok Hooda and Anubha.

2. Shagun Pandey – Meet Ahlawat

Shagun Pandey plays Meet Hooda’s husband in the TV series. Photo: @i_shagunofficial on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Shagun Pandey is a renowned TV actor and model born on 31 March 1997. He plays Meet Hooda’s husband in the TV series. He is the youngest in the family of Rajvardhan Babita and Ahlawat.

3. Sharain Khanduja – Manushi Hooda

Sharain Khanduja plays Manushi, an elder sister of Meet. Photo: @sharainkhanduja_official on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sharain Khanduja is another creative and talented actress whose performance was magical in the TV series. She is also popularly known for Ishqbaaaz and Manmohini. The actress plays Manushi, an elder sister of Hooda.

4. Abha Parmar – Mrs. Hooda

Abha Parmar is an experienced Indian actress born on 11 July 1963. The 59-year-old actress is also known for Chitthi, Sui Dhaaga, and Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon. Parmar plays Mrs Hooda, a strict grandmother.

5. Pratham Kunwar – Kunal

Pratham Kunwar plays Kunal Meet in Love. Photo: @pratham_kunwar on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Pratham Kunwar is a popular television actor born in Mumbai, India. He is Manushi’s first love interest in the TV series. Kunal is also the cousin of Ahlawat.

Supporting cast

The following also played supporting roles on the TV show. Their efforts were substantial in making the show successful.

Sooraj Thapar – Rajvardhan Ahlawat

Sonica Handa – Babita Ahlawat

Ravi Gossain – Inspector Ashok Hooda

Vaishnavi Macdonald – Anubha Hooda

Sonica Handa – Babita

Nisha Rawal / Parakh Madan – Masoom (née Ahlawat

Aditya Rao Nuniwal – Hoshiyaar

Het Makwana – Duggu

Vishal Gandhi – Tej Ahlawat

Riyanka Chanda –Sunaina Ahlawat

Afzaal Khan – Ram Ahlawat

Preeti Puri – Ragini Ahlawat

Tamanna Jaiswal – Esha Ahlawat

Ashutosh Semwal – Deep

Shalini Mahal – Chhavi

Manish Khanna – Jaypratap Singh

Manoj Kolhatkar –Inspector Hawa Singh

Chandan Anand – Minister Abhay Rana

Ankit Vyas – Shantanu "Shanty" Rana

Gazal Sood – Tanya

Meet in Love's teasers and episodes

You can find its teasers online to get a glimpse of what to expect in each episode. The teasers provide a summary of the events. You can also find previews of each episode on Zee Word’s YouTube channel. How many Meet in Love's episodes are there? According to IMDb, the TV series has 297 episodes, and each episode is around 22 minutes.

Meet in Love Zee World is a TV drama series set in Haryana. It revolves around a young tomboyish lady called Meet Hooda. She does not live by societal rule books of gender roles. Despite being the youngest in the family, she becomes the breadwinner after her father’s death.

READ ALSO: Starlife's Unspoken Bonds series: cast, plot summary, full story, teasers

Briefly.co.za published another article about Unspoken Bonds. It is a Starlife telenovela series that also highlights strained family dynamics.

The show follows the story of a lady named Nandini. She goes through a series of difficulties because of her evil stepmother and stepsister. After getting married to Darsh, a wealthy man, her life changes instantly. Check the article for more about the TV series.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News