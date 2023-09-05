eExtra's Ramo (new Tukwood novella) cast, plot summary, full story, episodes

The introduction of eExtra's Ramo has given entertainment lovers another exciting opportunity to end their day in a more relaxed and fulfilling way. The show takes its viewers on a journey that promises to be filled with intrigue, adventure, and a captivating storyline. If you enjoy watching action series, you will have value for the time you spend watching this show.

Ramo's Tukwood novella cast. Photo: @dizilah on X (Twitter) modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Ramo Tukwood is a novella that captivates audiences with its thrilling plot and characters. The story revolves around Ramo, a young man caught in a web of intrigue and betrayal. The show premiered on 31 August 2023 at 21h00, replacing Die Put 3.

Ramo's plot summary

The Tukwood drama series explores the themes of love, class, revenge, violence, friendship and family. It has a captivating plot that keeps the viewers hooked with twists and turns. The characters are well-developed and complex, each with their motivations and flaws. The actors deliver performances that make the audience empathise with their struggles and emotions.

Ramo's full story

Ramo Turkish drama storyline follows the life of Ramo, who heads a group of outlaws who steal and sell diesel for a dominant family that controls the whole region. They are treated like dogs, as Ramo puts it, and only get scraps for their hard work.

Cengiz, the boss, takes all the profit for himself. Fed up with this injustice, Ramo decides to overthrow the system at any cost. He seizes his first chance to rebel, following his father’s footsteps. His deepest pain is what drives him to fight with all his might.

His battle will not be easy, as he will have to face not only his foes but also his kin, allies and self. And the most significant challenge will be his intense love for Sibel, the daughter of his worst enemy.

Ramo's cast with images

Though voiced in the Afrikaans, the cast members have been carefully selected to ensure maximum entertainment for the viewers. Below is a run-down of the show's actors:

Hein de Vries

Hein de Vries voiced Ramo in Afrikaans. Photo: @heinstein7 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The actor is from Cape Town in the Western Cape province of South Africa. He reportedly attended Blackheath High School. He made his TV acting debut in 2008 on two episodes of the local drama series Transito and has since appeared in other local and international productions.

Abduragman Adams

Abduragman is an actor, director, and drama lecturer from South Africa. He bagged a role in the kykNET soap opera Suidooster in 2015 and has since been featured in several series. Other television shows he has starred in include Die Boland Moorde, Heartlines, Known Gods, and Rugby Motors.

Celeste Matthews

The South African actress entered the spotlight when she starred in Known Gods as Mara Horing between 2005 and 2006. She has also landed other roles like Matrone in Geraldina die Tweede, a kykNET comedy-drama series. She bagged a Fleur du Cap Award for her role in Suip! as Sophia.

Anrich Herbst

Anrich Herbst has been acting since he was 15. Photo: @anrichherbst on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

If you watched Orkney Snork Nie between 1989 and 1992, you should know Anrich; he played Wimpie van Tonder. When he was 14, he auditioned for a role and by 15, he started shooting. The actor has played in TV series, including Egoli: Place of Gold, Voete van Goud, and Die Vierde Kabinet.

Rushney Ferguson

Rushney Ferguson is not just an actress but also a teacher and a choreographer. Photo: @RushneyFerguson on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Rushney is an actress, teacher, and choreographer. She studied at the Waterfront Theatre College. The actress has been featured in TV shows, including King Kong: Legend Of A Boxer, Langarm, Danger In The Dark, and Aunty Merle: It’s A Girl. Twice, she was nominated for Fleur du Cap.

Other Afrikaans voice cast in the Ramo Turkish series include the following:

Ira Blanckenberg

Jill Levenberg

Maria Valente

Craig Adriaanse

Reece Poole

Nethanel Swartz

Keenan Herman

Andre Samuels

Jacques Theron

Yaaseen Sadan

Sanchia Davids

Jurgen McEwan

Veronique Jephtas

Rushin Brinkhuys

Christian Bennett

Rushney Ferguson

Hein Poole

Some of the Turkish actors that played originally in the show are discussed below:

Emre Yilmaz played Ramo

Emre Yılmaz is a Turkish actor born in June 1986 in Erzurum. He graduated from Atatürk University. He has worked as an actor and an assistant director at Erzurum State Theater and IBB City Theaters.

Murat Yildirim played Cengiz

Murat Yildirim played Cengiz in the Tukwood series. Photo: @MuratYildirimGreekfanspage (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Murat Yıldırım was born on 13 April 1979 in Konya, Turkey. He started acting in 1999 and has starred in various television series and movies, such as Asi, Aşk ve Ceza, Suskunlar, and Gecenin Kraliçesi.

Burcu Cavdar played Nihan

Burcu Cavdar is known for her roles in TV series and movies. She was born on 28 March 1989 in Istanbul, Turkey. She has starred in shows such as Ramo, Price of Passion, For My Son, and Mahkum.

Esra Bilgic played Sibel

The Turkish actress and model is best known for her role as Halime Hatun in the historical adventure series Diriliş: Ertuğrul. She has a degree in International Relations from Bilkent International University.

Cem Ucan played Yavuz

A former boxer and a Thai Boxing World Champion for three consecutive years, Cem Uçan was born on 12 August 1976 in Istanbul, Turkey. He is known for his roles in TV and film projects, such as Vlad the Impaler (2018).

Ramo's episodes

The show has 130 episodes. Since it replaces Die Put, the latter show is expected to return once the episodes finish.

eExtra's Ramo is a novella that will appeal to fans of romance, drama, and action. It shows the extent to which people are willing to go to have their needs met, especially when they sense maltreatment from those they trust.

READ ALSO: Mzansi Wethu's Sibongile & The Dlaminis telenovela: Everything to know

Briefly discuss everything you should expect in Mzansi Wethu's Sibongile & The Dlaminis telenovela. The show follows the extraordinary journey of Sibongile Mbambo, an innocent young rural woman who becomes a domestic worker in the lavish mansion of the affluent Dlamini family.

The show explores love, survival, betrayal, family, and destiny themes. Discover more about the plot and summary of this captivating story in the post.

Source: Briefly News