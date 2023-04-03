Showmax series Adulting cast, plot summary, episodes, season

Showmax released a new South African series on 20 March 2023 called Adulting . It explores the “bromance” and parallel lives of four friends, Bonga, Mpho, Vuyani, and Eric. Although they all experience different life challenges and go through different loops, they are always there for each other. Check out the Adulting plot summary for an overview of what to expect.

There are multiple reasons why you should be watching Adulting. For one, it magnifies the lives of South African men in their 30s, and the tension they face in their quest for success and love. It does that by exploring the lives of four university friends, whose paths are entirely different.

Adulting full story

The drama series explores the lives of four friends; Bonga, a successful businessman, Vuyani a toy-boy, Mpho a cheating family man, and Eric, a hot-headed bad-boy. Eric, Vuyani, and Mpho are there to celebrate Bonga’s success without jealousy or expectation. They refer to him as The Big Shot.

Eric is nicknamed Tsikitsiki when he is easy, and Papa Action when he is an off-the-rails gangster with a bucket hat and a gun. Eric, Mpho and Bonga make fun of Vuyani for being a kept man and refer to him as Shakira or Beyoncé.

Nevertheless, they love him, for he is the man who breaks the tension and gets everyone’s ribs cracking with his dance moves. And Mpho? He might have had everyone sick with his endless song of getting married and having children, but he is the guy they all run to when fists fly.

In addition to their personal lives, the series also explores their love life. In the world of these four friends, money determines the type of lady you attract. They live in a world where a woman is only “yours until a richer man comes along.”

Such is Eric’s tale of woe. But the theory cuts both ways, since Bonga does not hesitate to dump his “cheap” mistress who he has seen for six months, after crossing paths with “classy” Nkanyezi.

Nevertheless, Adulting does not paint a black-and-white world of blessers and slay queens. Instead, it also shows when the lines blur, such as with Eric’s fatherly adoration of his daughter, and in Bonga’s respect and reverence for his mother and Eric’s.

Theme

The show is set in Johannesburg, South Africa, and is deeply rooted in the Joburg pop culture. It has an 18SN age restriction.

Meet the team behind the show

A lot of masterminds have combined their creativity to bring you this intriguing show. Here is an overview of the team:

Producer: Tshedza Pictures

Tshedza Pictures Executive producers: Gwydion Beynon, Phathutshedzo Makwarela, and Candice Tennant

Gwydion Beynon, Phathutshedzo Makwarela, and Candice Tennant Head writers: Phathutshedzo Makwarela and Gwydion Beynon

Phathutshedzo Makwarela and Gwydion Beynon Head director: Thembelathu Mfebe

Thembelathu Mfebe Title sequence theme and original score: Jury Music

Meet the Adulting cast

The talented actors behind this entertainment series are:

Role Actor Bonga Thembinkosi Mthembu Mpho Thabiso Rammusi Vuyani Luthando ‘BU’ Mthembu Eric Nhlanhla Kunene Beth Winnie Ntshaba MaGetty (as Mam'Nandi Nyembe) Nandi Nyembe Natasha Sikelelwa Vuyeleni Sello (as Issac Gampu) Isaac Gampu Palesa (as Dippy Padi) Hloni Padi Thandeka (Bonga's Mother) Deli Malinga Bonga's Father Bongani Gumede Gift Biyela Ntosh Madlingozi Natasha's Mother Busiswa Mambi

Other cast members include Buhle Samuels, and Lungile Duma. South African singer Boohle is also expected to make a guest appearance.

How many episodes does Adulting have?

Season one has eight episodes. You can enjoy Adulting episodes every Monday on Showmax. Episode four airs on Monday 10th April 2023.

How many seasons of Adulting are there?

So far, the series is known to have only one season.

Adulting is one of the new drama series that is currently airing on Showmax every Monday. It revolves around the lives of four friends, whose bromance has held them together, despite the challenges they face in their individual lives.

