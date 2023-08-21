eTV’s telenovela Annekan' Die Swa' Kry: Cast, plot summary, full story, episodes

Annekan' Die Swa' Kry is an Afrikaans-dubbed Turkish telenovela set to premiere on 21 August 2023. Replacing Roekelose Dade, the show will air at 5.00 p.m. It narrates the story of four siblings looking to uncover their parents’ murder mystery. Annekan' Die Swa' Kry brings all elements of a binge-worthy show, including drama, plot twists and stunning visuals.

This television series is a remake of the Turkish telenovela Sen Anlat Karadeniz. It incorporates carefully selected casts who ensure every viewer gets value for their time.

Annekan' Die Swa' Kry’s plot summary

Despite their humble background, the Eren family is happy and comfortable. However, this situation changes in the blink of an eye when their mother witnesses her boss’ deepest secret. In a bid to cover this secret, innocent blood is shed, leaving two members of this family dead.

Annekan' Die Swa' Kry’s full story

Veli and Hatice Eren are two hardworking middle-class parents who might not be rich materialistically, but their prized possessions are their children. The duo instil the same morals and values within their children, Kadir, 19, 17-year-old twins Ayse and Omer and 6-year-old Emel.

When Hatice witnesses her boss, Arif doing something she was not meant to see, their lives are changed forever. This not only puts her life in danger, but also that of her husband and children.

Sadly, Hatice and Veli are brutally murdered after the latter confronts Arif about his illicit activities. The children are left to fend for themselves while uncovering their parents’ killer. So, will they remain united and solve their parents’ murder mystery?

Annekan' Die Swa' Kry’s cast with images

Annekan' Die Swa' Kry features some of the industry’s finest actors and actresses who bring the storyline to life. Here is a glimpse of interesting facts that you should take into account about them.

Celil Nalçakan as Akif Atakul

Nalçakan( born 10 June 1978) is a renowned Turkish on-screen star and singer. He debuted in 2006 and is best known for starring in the films Sıla, Poyraz Karayel, Kış Masali and Hanımın Çiftliği.

Halit Özgür Sarı as Kadir Eren

The 30-year-old actor and model rose to stardom for his role in the TV series Diriliş: Ertuğrul. In 2020, he appeared in the Netflix original series The Protector. Halit graduated from Istanbul Bilgi University, Department of Economics.

Simge Selçuk as Nebahat Atakul

Simge made her television debut with a role in the series Ferhunde Hanımlar. The Bilkent University alumnus gained notoriety in 2004, starring in Aliye. In 2021, she was cast in a leading role in the drama series Kardeşlerim.

Yiğit Koçak as Omer Eren

Yiğit (aged 28 as of 2023) was born on 12 October 1995 in Samsun, Turkey. The actor and model is best known for Kardeşlerim (2021), Kimse Bilmez (2019) and Gel Dese Ask (2020). He received a Golden Butterfly Awards nomination in 2022 for his natural talent.

Cihan Şimşek as Oğulcan Eren

According to his IMDb profile, Cihan’s breakthrough came with his first role in Bez Bebek. His other acting credits include, Adanali, Merhaba, Bir Yastik and Canimin Ici.

Onur Seyit Yaran as Doruk Atakul

Onur (born 13 January 1995) is a talented actor and former model. In 2022, he won a Golden Butterfly Award for his role in Su Burcu Yazgı Coşkun. In addition, he won the Rising TV Star of the Year Award at the GQ Men of The Year Awards ceremony.

Additional cast members include:

Damlasu İkizoğlu as Melisa Atakul

Aylin Akpinar as Emel Eren

Gözde Türker as Harika Manyasli

Annekan' Die Swa' Kry’s episodes

The show has nine episodes, from 21 August 2023, Monday to Friday, up to 31 August 2023. Check out Annekan' Die Swa' Kry’s trailer online here for more on what to expect.

Annekan' Die Swa' Kry takes viewers on a thrill ride that keeps them on the edge of their seats. So, grab your popcorn and dive into family secrets, romance and deceit.

