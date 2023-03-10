Till Money Do Us Part on Telemundo: Cast, plot summary, full story, episodes
Today's soap operas focus more on love triangles and betrayals as the central theme. In Hasta que la plata nos separe (Till Money Do Us Part) on Telemundo, the audience is introduced to people who compete with one another for love and financial gain.
The telenovela was created and shown on the RCN channel from 10 May 2022 to 16 September 2022 and is now on Telemundo.
Till money do us part, 2022
The romance series, which is a remake of Fernando Gaitán's 2006 Colombian telenovela of the same name, featured on Telemundo in 2022.
Till Money Do Us Part plot summary
Two strangers, Alejandra, an affluent corporate executive, and Rafael, a poor salesperson, are involved in a car accident that alters their lives and affects their destinies. Their various families and friends will do everything possible to thwart their love.
Till Money Do Us Part full story
Alejandra Maldonado, a commercial manager and Rafael Mendez, a salesman, are from opposite backgrounds. When they are involved in an accident, Rafael incurs a debt he left that he has to pay, leading to an unusual romance. They have misfortunes that put their relationship to the test, and a love-hate relationship ensues.
Things worsen even with Luciano, her boyfriend, and without any hope for the future, she begins to plot her retaliation. But poverty, wrath, and envy give this tale a remarkable twist.
Till Money Do Us Part's episodes
There are 84 episodes in the first season of the TV Show that aired from February to September 2022.
Till Money Do Us Part's cast
Get to know the team, announced on February 2022, to present this soap opera to the big screen!
Carmen Villalobos as Alejandra Maldonado
The successful businesswoman is the manager of the Ramenautos car dealership. Besides being a smart, refined, and materialistic executive, she comes from a wealthy family, but since their dairy farm went bankrupt, her father has had to provide for them. She has made a living with the salary of a sales manager at Ramenautos.
Sebastián Martínez as Rafael Méndez
Rafael Méndez has always excelled at selling various items at home. He has learned to speak authoritatively and to be a one-of-a-kind salesperson. Rafael's lack of finances and education does not prevent him from enjoying life. The staunch businessman is confident of his worth.
Gregorio Pernía, as Luciano Valenzuela
Luciano is a distinguished, bold, and attractive man, the kind that Alejandra has long been searching for. Even though he comes from a very affluent family, the Valenzuelas are currently experiencing a temporary economic problem, which inspires the gorgeous Alejandra to support him.
Juliette Pardau as Vicky Pardo "La Pajarita"
Vicky Pardo is a neighbour with whom Méndez keeps a loving and romantic relationship. Her overprotective father and her two muscular and jealous brothers are some of the obstacles that Vicky and Mendez face. The two owners of a butchery business believe Méndez is too small for the young woman.
Laura Flores, as Clemencia Maldonado
Alejandra's aunt is a traditional, old-fashioned woman. After having a lover who ultimately chose not to marry her for ten years, she found it increasingly difficult to find love and ultimately decided to remain single. She learns from experience that making a difference is always possible.
Alejandro Tommasi as Benjamín Maldonado
Alzheimer's has threatened Benjamin greatly. The disease has greatly impacted his performance, but he is gentle and loving with his daughter Alejandra. The bankrupt widower who made several poor investments has been running the family business for years but feels frustrated and useless. This has worsened his condition and left him a sad and reclusive man.
Lorna Cepeda as Rosaura Echeverri
Rosaura would never acknowledge her separation from her husband to keep her place in society. She benefits from certain class solidarity perks because she is Bernal's acquaintance. She calls her club mates often to incite envy over the new automobile that so-and-so purchased because she specialises in high-end vehicles and uses comparison as a sales strategy.
Alejandra Avila as Claudia
Because Claudia does not hesitate to entice each male who enters Ramenautos into her networks, this woman uses her physical attributes to trap all the enterprises that come along the way, whether her own or those of her coworkers. Finding a wealthy man who will provide her with a good life full of luxury and travel is her life's ambition.
Marcela Benjumea as La Generala
La Generala is constantly on the lookout for workplace mistreatment of her coworkers and will use that information to organise a demand, a union, or a strike. The manager prefers to keep her on permanently to avoid any act of disobedience or scandal that would harm the company's reputation.
Julián Arango as Marino Castaño
He does not follow any rules or regulations, and he is a womaniser who has little regard for the needs or feelings of others. Since he was the merchant who had made the most money before Rafael's arrival among the merchants, he ultimately ends up being Rafael's archenemy.
Alejandro Gutierrez as Ezequiel Bernal
He is sober and sane but very unpredictable. His attitude varies with the cash flow, and when he sees a sales balance, he feels like he is about to have a heart attack. His brutal attitude conceals the tyranny with which he governs Alejandra and the corporation. He's been married for 35 years and has two kids.
José Daniel Cristancho as Jaime Rincón
Jaime aspires to advance professionally by making significant sacrifices and efforts. He has a secret crush on Milena and never gives up hope that she will see him for who he is, but his shyness makes him easily manipulated, especially by women.
Alina Lozano as Leonor de Mendez
Leonor raised Rafael and Milena when she separated from her husband. The children grew up knowing her as the breadwinner. Her greatest accomplishment has been raising them to be good, decent, and healthy. Leonor has always been poor but honest. She had to rely on Rafael to pay her bills, but thanks to her perseverance, the dynamic woman moved from the farm to the city and now has her own home.
Till Money Do Us Part: Is it on Netflix?
The romance television program is accessible on Netflix. Watch a family juggling their business obligations while dealing with personal challenges, betrayal, and love.
Where can I watch Till Money Do Us Part online?
You can watch the full episodes of Hasta que la Plata nos Separere online on the Telemundo app for iOS and Android, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Samsung TV, and Xbox.
The connection between a successful woman and a suffering guy is depicted in the television series Till Money Do Us Part. They are introduced by chance and eventually become closer, but their different families try to prevent their romance from developing.
