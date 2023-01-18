The Chosen Granddaughter on Telemundo: cast, full story, plot summary, teasers

The Chosen Granddaughter on Telemundo does not feature the typical Romeo and Juliet love story; instead, it hints at exhilarating themes like sibling rivalry, blackmail and revenge. Go through these details to know more about the soapie and what to expect.

The Chosen Granddaughter on Telemundo brings you a mix of heightened drama showcased by some of the most talented Spanish figures. These details highlight why you need to check out the soapie.

The Chosen Granddaughter on Telemundo

Original name La nieta elegida Genre Telenovela Starring Consuelo Luzardo, Francisca Estévez, Carlos Torres, Juliette Pardau Country of origin Colombia Original language Spanish Number of seasons 1 Number of episodes 72 Channel Telemundo (DStv 118) Time 22h00

The Chosen Granddaughter: plot summary

The Chosen Granddaughter's storyline is about a young woman whose life is controlled by her father. He intends to use her to take revenge on a rival family. However, his plans come to an unexpected halt when her supposed grandmother becomes overly protective and caring towards her. She also meets a young man charmed by her beauty, and they immediately spark a romantic relationship.

Unbeknownst to her, getting too friendly with these people is contrary to her father's wish; hence, she ends up in a dilemma.

The Chosen Granddaughter: full story

The Roldán family members are taken aback by the arrival of a stranger, Luisa Mayorga. The family's matriarch and grandmother, Sara, introduces her to everyone as her granddaughter whom she rescued from the neighbourhood, and the rest of the family warms up to her.

Luisa supposedly is Sergio's daughter, and Sergio, Sara's youngest son, was murdered a decade ago under strange circumstances, and the truth about his death remains a mystery. Luisa grows into a beautiful young girl amongst the greedy Roldán family members, who slowly oppose her presence and resent her.

Luisa finally starts showing her true colours and is not the timid and harmless girl everyone thought she was. She represents the interests of a sinister character hungry for revenge against the Roldán family. When she starts her series of attacks, she leaves no trace and evidence that she is up to no good. Will the family members finally understand their enemy is closer than they imagined?

Luisa loses track of the mission when she falls in love. Photo: @Empire of Telenovelas

Source: Facebook

The Chosen Granddaughter cast

These are the actors and actresses that will be gracing your screens in the oncoming episodes:

Real name Cast Consuelo Luzardo Sara Roldán Francisca Estévez Luisa Mayorga Carlos Torres Juan Esteban "Juanes" Osorno Kepa Amuchastegui Augusto Roldán Juan Pablo Gamboa Nicolás Roldán Geraldine Zivic María Consuelo Roldán Adriana Arango Rosa Espinosa Marcela Benjumea Esther Juliette Pardau Vivian Roldán Sebastián Osorio Milán Mayorga Stephania Duque Laura Roldán Carlos Báez Adrián Alvarado María José Camacho Paola Alvarado

The show's support cast members include:

Real name Cast Gregorio Urquijo Lucas Alvarado Ricardo Vesga Florentino Espartero Nayra Castillo Lucrecia Villamil Mariam Castañeda Elvira Loaiza Ana María Arango Perpetua Bautista Marie Villarreal Helena Hidalgo Silvia De Dios Daniela Krogemann Patrick Delmas Germán Osorno Claudio Cataño Sergio Roldán Héctor García Braulio Mayorga Margalida Castro Érika Bruner Alejandra Villafañe Diana Cañedo Cristina Campuzano Olivia Orlando Valenzuela Roberto Alvarado

How many episodes of The Chosen Granddaughter are there?

The show has one confirmed season with 72 episodes. The first episode aired on 19th December 2022, replacing Hidden Passion 2. Catch the latest The Chosen Granddaughter episodes on Telemundo from Mondays to Sundays at 22h00.

The Chosen Granddaughter teasers

If you miss out on an episode or wish to know snippets of what will happen in the oncoming episodes, do so by checking out these teasers. They are highlights of how the show's plot will unfold and will be available in the preceding month.

The show is based on rivalry and revenge. Photo: @Christech Saunders

Source: Facebook

Where to watch The Chosen Granddaughter

The Chosen Granddaughter airs on Mondays to Sundays at 22h00 on Telemundo. Tune in to DStv channel 118.

The Chosen Granddaughter on Telemundo guarantees a rollercoaster of emotions at the end of every episode. If soapies fascinate you and you are looking for an experience of its kind, ensure to check it out.

