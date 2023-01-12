Leah Remini is commonly associated with the infamous Sceientolgy belief, mainly for her controversial revelations on the religious group since leaving. Leah Remini’s daughter, Sofia Bella Pagan, has briefly been shown in her mother's shows throughout the years, with fans showing a keen interest in her life. So, where is Sofia Bella Pagan now?

Although Sofia Bella Pagan grew up in the spotlight thanks to her famous parents, she prefers to keep to herself these days and does not seem to want to be in the public eye as much as her famous mother. Due to this, her biography is somewhat limited, but here is a summary of what we know before we go into more details.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Sofia Bella Pagan Date of birth 16 June 2004 Age 18 years of age (2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Birthplace Los Angeles, California, USA Religious beliefs Catholic (family’s religion) Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Current nationality American Marital status Single Ethnicity Mixed ethnicity (Austrian Jewish-American/Italian-American mother, Puerto Rican-American father) Gender Female Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Parents Leah Marie Remini and Angelo Pagan Children None Profession Actress, current student

Her father is Angelo Pagan, a famous actor, singer, entrepreneur and media personality, showing that show business runs in the family. Sofia has dabbled in acting but seems to have chosen a different path. Here is what else we know about her personal and professional life in detail.

How did Leah Remini meet Angelo Pagan?

The couple met at a Cuban restaurant in 1996; he already had three sons from a former marriage. They began dating soon after and eventually wed on 19 July 2003. Shortly after that, their daughter was born, one day after Leah's 34th birthday.

Is Leah Remini still married to Angelo Pagan?

The couple remains married today and seems to be stronger than ever.

When was Sofia Bella Pagan born?

She was born on 16 June 2004, which makes her a Gemini.

How old is Leah Remini’s daughter?

Sofia Bella Pagan’s age is 18 years as of the time of writing.

What does Sofia Bella Pagan do?

As mentioned earlier, she has some acting experience, following in her parents' footsteps within the entertainment industry. However, it has been widely reported that she is currently studying further. Sofia Pagan’s college has not been disclosed, nor do we know which field of education she chose.

Sofia Bella Pagan’s movies

She starred in the JoJo Siwa: Boomerang in 2016 and featured on her mother's show, Leah Remini: It's All Relative. These are her only on-screen credits.

Sofia Bella Pagan’s net worth

There is no current available net worth for the star.

Sofia Bella Pagan's social media profiles

Sofia Bella Pagan’s Instagram was once believed to be @sofia.pagan, as her mother mentioned the handle on her 2016 Instagram post of the then-adolescent. Still, that handle belongs to another separate woman, and she believed her account is now @sofiaapagann, but it is set to private.

Sofia Bella Pagan may not be as much of a public figure as her parents, but she prefers life out of the limelight. She seems set to choose a career separate from the family entertainment profession.

Source: Briefly News