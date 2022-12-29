Javon Walton's age, family, education, movies and TV shows, profiles, net worth

Javon is an American actor best known for playing Ashtray in the 2019 HBO series, Euphoria. Besides acting, he is also determined to carve a career as a professional boxer and gymnast, thanks to his parents, who are committed to bringing his dream to fruition. How close is he to this dream? What is Javon Walton's age?

Wanna attends the Season 3 Premiere of The Umbrella Academy in June 2022. Photo: @Jon Kopaloff

Source: Getty Images

The star has unquenchable enthusiasm to participate in the Olympics in 2024. Even though acting eats into his training time, he finds the perfect balance between the two. His incredible determination often has fans asking, what is Javon Walton's age?

Javon Walton's profile summary and bio

Full name Javon Walton Nickname Wanna Gender Male Date of birth 22nd July 2006 Age 16 years (as of December 2022) Birthday 22nd July Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Atlanta, Georgia Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Sexual orientation Straight Religion Christianity Marital status Single Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Height in cm 158 cm Height in feet 5'2" Weight in kg 50 kg Weight in pounds 110 lbs Profession Actor, boxer and gymnast Notable project Euphoria, Utopia Parents D.J and Jessica Walton Siblings Daelo, Jaden and Jayla Cookie Net worth $1.5 million Social media Instagram Twitter TikTok

How old is Javon Walton now?

Javon Walton's age is 16 years as of December 2022. He was born on 22nd July 2006 in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, to a Caucasian family.

Javon Walton's birthday

Wanna attends Variety's Power of Young Hollywood Celebration in Los Angeles in August 2022. Photo: @Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

He marked his 16th birthday on 22nd July 2022.

Why is Javon called Wanna?

In a March 2022 interview, Walton spoke about the background of his nickname, saying,

Wanna, it came about when I was tiny. I was always like, 'I wanna do this; I wanna do that. And my parents said that they never set limitations on me, so it was like, I want to be a man, and then it developed into Wanna, which has been my nickname ever since.

Javon Walton's family

Javon was born to D.J Walton, a professional boxer and boxing stand-up, and Jessica Walton. Jaden is his fraternal twin, and he has posted him on his social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok. Daelo is his younger brother, while Jayla Cookie Walton is his elder sister.

Where does Javon Walton live?

The star lives with his family in his hometown, Braselton, Georgia, Atlanta, USA, and Javon Walton's siblings are athletes in their rights. His sister is a volleyball player, fitness enthusiast and an artist, while his brother Daelo is an actor and baseball player. Javon Walton's twin brother is a baseball player affiliated with the Buford Wolves.

Education

Wanna attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards at Barker Hangar in June 2022. Photo: @Emma McIntyre

Source: Getty Images

During a 2018 interview, Javon revealed he was in an online school that helped him balance his studies and boxing schedule and mentioned his favourite subject is Maths. However, he resumed traditional school, although he finds it a little uncomfortable.

Javon Walton's movies and TV shows

Walton started acting in 2019 when he landed a role in the HBO hit series, Euphoria, playing Ashtray. The show's production team discovered him after his appearance on Steve Harvey's show, Steve, where he guest-starred to showcase his epic boxing skills. In 2020, Javon played Grant Bishop in Utopia, the Amazon Prime Video streaming series.

In 2021, Javon was featured as Pugsley Addams in The Addams Family 2, the animated comedy film. In 2022, he starred in The Umbrella Academy, the Netflix superhero TV series. He is expected to feature as Sam Clearly in Samaritan, the thriller film.

Is Javon Walton a boxer?

Walton was introduced to boxing at the age of four, granted his father is a licensed boxing coach and the former vice president of USA Boxing. Training with his father nurtured his interest in participating in the 2024 Olympics as a boxer and gymnast. According to Men's Health, Javon qualified for the Junior Olympics in boxing by age eight.

Javon Walton's height

Javon attends the Arnold Barboza Jr vs Danielito Zorrilla fight in July 2022 in Temecula, California. Photo: @Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc

Source: Getty Images

Wanna is 152 cm tall and weighs 50 kg. He has brown eyes and dark brown hair to complement his body.

Social media

Javon is active on social media platforms and regularly shares snippets of his strenuous training sessions. As of December 2022, Javon Walton's Instagram enjoys an audience of more than 5.8 million people. He has more than 66,300 followers on Twitter, 8.5 million followers and 108.2 million likes on TikTok.

Javon Walton's net worth

Jovan's net worth is $1.5 million. He earns from multiple streams, including acting and endorsement deals with brands like Onward, Under Armour and PSD Underwear through his social media accounts.

Besides Javon Walton'a age, this article highlights his ambitions and how much his family has done to support his career achievements. He is also self-driven and disciplined in his craft and has a promising career as an actor, professional boxer and gymnast.

