Who is Navia Robinson? Age, family, height, movies and TV shows, profiles

Navia Robinson is an American actress and one you need to keep tabs on. She started pursuing performing arts when she was five, and at six, she bagged a role in Being Mary Jane, which set the pace for her flourishing acting career.

The American entertainment industry has nurtured thousands of individuals, although it takes more than being skilled to secure a lead role and monetise your craft. Nonetheless, a few individuals have penetrated the market and made a dime. Navia Robinson is one of them, and her success is one to appreciate. Her biography highlights her journey and success so far.

Navia Robinson's profile summary and bio

Full name Navia Ziraili Robinson Gender Female Date of birth 4th March 2005 Age 17 years (as of December 2022) Birthday 4th March Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Marietta, Georgia, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Black Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Height of cm 163 cm Height in feet 5'3" Weight in kg 43 kg Weight in pounds 94 lbs Body measurements in inches 30-23-35 inches Occupation Actress, Model, Dancer Father Jeffrey Robinson Mother Lisa Butler Robinson Siblings Maz and Gianna Robinson Instagram naviarobinson

How old is Navia Robinson?

She was born on 4th May 2005 in Marietta, Georgia, USA. As of December 2022, Navia Robinson's age is 17 years.

Navia Robinson's nationality

She was born in Georgia, USA, which accords her American citizenship.

Navia Robinson's family

Navia is the youngest and only daughter born to Lisa Butler Robinson and Jeffrey Robinson. She often posts pictures with her mother on her social media handles. She has two elder brothers, Maz and Gianna. Her family takes a keen interest in her career.

Education

Navia is an honours student at Shallowford Falls Elementary School in Marietta, Georgia. She has also received training from acting workshops and schools in Atlanta, Georgia and Los Angeles. They helped her polish her acting skills.

What is Navia Robinson famous for?

Navia had a rich imagination for acting and always dreamt of being an actress. She started pursuing performing arts when she was only five years old. She participated in a beauty pageant in Orlando and won the Overall Top Child Model award of 2011.

She also emerged as one of the top ten finalists in the acting, fashion runway modelling, singing solo and singing troupe categories. This competition offered her a platform to be discovered by Generation Model Management. She is currently under J. Pervis Talent Agency of Atlanta and CESD in Los Angeles and New York.

She has been featured in national commercials such as Moe's Southwest Grill, Dr Charles Stanley's In Touch Ministries, and Smithfield Foods, Inc. She was also part of the web campaign for Boosterthon Fun Run Organization. Navia has also walked the runway for Jason Christopher Peters. Her most recent modelling projects include commercials for Golden Corral Restaurants, AT&T and Synovus bank.

Navia Robinson's movies and TV shows

Most companies in the entertainment industry were on the radar of Nadia's impressive modelling career. In 2014, she successfully auditioned as D'Asia in Being Mary Jane, the BET drama show. She appeared in the show's ten episodes which starred celebrities such as Gabriel Union, Margaret Avery and Lisa Vidal.

Her next role was in 2017. She guest-starred in The Vampire Diaries. She also joined the cast of Free Reign, the British children's TV series.

Who plays Nia in Raven's home?

Navia plays Nia Baxter-Carter, the main character in the first four seasons of Raven's Home. In the show, she is Raven Baxter and Devon Carter's daughter. The show is a sequel to That's So Raven. She is also the voice of the endeared character, Zayla, the daughter of Invisibilio and Shocktress in Marvel's Marvel Rising: Playing With Fire and Rocketeers. She has also been featured in the following shows:

Year Title Role 2017 Disney Channel Stars: DuckTales Theme Song Navia Ziraili Robinson 2017-2018 Free Rein Rosie 2018 Disney Channel Stars: Legendary Navia Robinson 2019 The Real Navia Rovison 2020 Bunk'd Nia Baxter-Carter

Navia Robinson's height

Navia is 163 cm tall and weighs approximately 47 kg. She has dark brown and medium-length black hair to complement her slender body.

Does Navia Robinson have TikTok?

There is no verified TikTok account purporting to be hers. However, she is on Instagram. Navia Robinson's Instagram enjoys a following of over 1 million people as of 22 December 2022.

Navia Robinson's net worth

Navia is worth approximately $350,000. She earns from her acting career.

Navia Robinson's biography highlights her rise to fame as an actress. She has secured fame and a fortune in the acting industry. She has slowly transitioned from playing child roles to teenage roles.

