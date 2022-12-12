Sammi Haney: bio, age, movies and TV shows, wheelchair, profiles, net worth

Sammi Haney is a young American actress. She is best known for her role as Esperanza in Raising Dion. She also played Piper on the TV series Firebuds. Many people have come to know her as a disability advocate. Here are all the details you need to know about her.

Since her appearance in Raising Dion, many people have been looking to know more about her. Some are interested to know more about her disability, while others want to learn more about her personal life. No doubt, Sammi Haney's story will leave you in awe.

Sammi Haney's profile summary and bio

Full name Sammi Haney Gender Female Date of birth 25 August 2010 Age 12 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth San Antonio, Texas, USA Current residence San Antonio, Texas, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Height in inches 3’5” Height in centimetres 104 Weight in pounds 37 Weight in kilograms 17 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Father Matt Haney Mother Priscilla Haney Siblings John, Sarah Profession Actress Net worth $400,000 Social media Instagram

Sammi Haney's biography

Sammi Haney was born in San Antonio in Claremont, USA. Her mother, Priscilla, is an O.I. expert and her father, Matt. She is the youngest of three children. Sammi Haney's parents have been supportive of their daughter's passion from a young age. They reportedly homeschooled her.

How old is Sammy Haney?

Sammi Haney's age is 12 years as of 2022. She was born on 25 August 2010. Her zodiac sign is Virgo.

Career

Sammi's passion for acting began at a young age. She first discovered her love for the stage when she was just three years old, and by the time she was six, she had already landed her first significant role in a commercial. She continued to hone her skills and landed her first on-screen role in the 2019 TV series Raising Dion.

Sammi has continued to impress audiences and critics alike with her talent and range as an actress. She has received widespread acclaim for her portrayal of Esperanza in Raising Dion, and many have praised her ability to bring the character to life in a way that is both relatable and heartfelt.

Sammi Haney's movies and TV shows

The young actress has starred in two television series. They include:

Raising Dion (2019-2022) as Esperanza

(2019-2022) as Esperanza Firebuds (2022) as Piper

DisabilityShirts

She is also an advocate for people with disabilities. She was born with a rare genetic disorder called Osteogenesis Imperfecta (O.I.) Type III or “Brittle Bone Disease, which affects her growth and physical abilities.

Despite this, she has never let her condition hold her back, and she often uses her platform, DisabilityShirts, to raise awareness about the disorder and inspire others. She also sells branded merch on the website.

Is Sammi Haney in a wheelchair?

Is Esperanza really in a wheelchair? The actress uses a wheelchair for mobility. Esperanza was born with a rare genetic disorder which affects her growth and physical abilities.

This disorder causes the body to be unable to break down and use certain sugars, leading to problems with bone and joint development. However, Sammi Haney's disability has not stopped her from doing what she loves the most.

Sammi Haney's net worth

The rising actress allegedly has an estimated net worth of $400,000. She has primarily earned this fortune as an actress. Additionally, she also ears through the sale of merch.

Is Sammi Haney really disabled in real life?

Reports reveal she was born with Osteogenesis Imperfecta Type III or "Brittle Bone Disease".

Is Sammi Haney still alive?

She has recently been active on her social media platforms. There are also no reports of her being ill.

Sammi Haney's Instagram and social media

Esperanza from Raising Dion is active on all social media platforms. Her most followed account is her Instagram account which has 67,900 followers as of 15 December 2022. She is on Facebook with the handle @disabilityshirts and on Twitter @SammiHaneySassy.

Sammi Haney is disabled in real life. She has a hard time doing things others take for granted, like walking. However, she does not let her disability stop her from living her life to the fullest. She inspires many, showing that anything is possible if you set your mind to it.

