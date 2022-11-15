Soapie lovers have a new, exciting local show to look forward to; a drama that explores starting over and the meaning of life itself. This seems to be a future household favourite with talented local actors, surprising plot twists, and a riveting storyline. Here is everything to know about Karavaan, the new SABC 2 series.

SABC 2 is home to some of the biggest shows to hit South Africa in the past few decades, including hit shows like 7 De Laan, Muvhango, Noot vir Noot, Uzalo, Generations: The Legacy, Skeem Saam and Morning Live that became well-known.

Now, there is a new show to add to the ever-growing list of successful soapies you can follow weekly and fully immerse yourself in through the new local drama mentioned earlier, Karavaan. What is there to know about South Africa's latest binge-worthy show?

Karavaan’s plot summary

The eccentric dramedy is considered an 'old, coming-of-age' tale that takes viewers through a story of rediscovery and figuring out the meaning of life again, later than expected, through four lifelong friends on a road trip.

Karavaan’s full story

Hennie, Renske, Gert, and Marshall, four long-time friends, go on a lengthy road trip from Cape Town to the West Coast in Renske’s car and Hennie’s battered Karavaan, which sees many unexpected twists and turns along the way, including in their friendship.

Hennie is a widower who yearns for a simple, peaceful life without financial stress. Gert Marais is a stroke survivor that has been sent to live in a frail care facility and is trying to navigate his new normal.

Renske Minnaar is a creative, quirky, and empathetic widow who marches to the beat of her drum and is full of life, despite her loss. Finally, Marshal Jones is a lonely widower constantly clinging to the memory of his late wife; he is embracing the idea of death for himself.

The 13-part series showcases how each of the friends reacts to facing many of life's obstacles, including the meaning of life and what growing old gracefully means to each of them.

Karavaan’s teasers

Here are some teasers you can indulge in so long if you cannot wait:

Episode 1 (8 November 2022)

We are first introduced to Hennie and Renske, who are experiencing various stressors and decide to go on a road trip, inviting Marshall and Gert.

Episode 2 (15 November 2022)

Police raise concerns about the elderly within the community possibly being abducted, as little is known about the missing friends. Linda, the community’s tattletale, may reveal what she knows.

Episode 3 (22 November 2022)

The friends' children, Genesis, Lillian, Melissa, and Thomas, band together a search party, whole Gert begins to show signs of recovery. 'Pretty Boy' joins them on their road trip.

Episode 4 (6 December 2022)

Tensions rise between the friends on the road and the kids who are in pursuit of them. Renske finally comes to terms with her cancer diagnosis and encourages Hennie to immerse himself into his love of music again.

Episode 5 (13 December 2022)

Marshall uncovers Renske's secret, and Hennie no longer wants to be on the road trip. Pretty Boy has drama, with gangsters hot on his tail. Renske goes head-to-head with Hennie.

Episode 6 (20 December 2022)

Tensions are escalated from car trouble, and Hennie is wary of Pretty Boy's intentions. Renske suffers a minor injury to the concern the rest of the friends, and their children are becoming increasingly frustrated with one another.

Episode 7 (27 December 2022)

Renske is determined to be a free spirit, but Hennie gets mixed signals from her. Gert finally gives Hennie a piece of his mind after keeping quiet most of the time.

Episode 8 (3 January 2023)

The friends have a new lust for life and embrace the current state of their journey. Renske is falling more ill but hiding it from the others, and Hennie is nervous about potentially meeting his son.

Episode 9 (10 January 2023)

The children find their parents, and Hennie and his son, Genesis, do not hit it off at the first meeting. Pretty Boy comes face-to-face with his past.

Episode 10 (17 January 2023)

Genesis realises his priorities must shift, and Linda's Stoep Stories gain more popularity. Hennie and Renske grow closer than ever.

Episode 11 (24 January 2023)

Linda and her stories get media attention through an interview with a local news anchor. Pretty Boy acts as Gert's physiotherapist, and Hennie makes his loved Snoek barbeque after Renske asks.

Episode 12 (31 January 2023)

The group arrives at Genesis' farm, and Renske is incredibly frail. Pretty Boy unexpectedly falls in love.

The final episode has no spoilers, as the producers want viewers to enjoy the full experience.

Karavaan’s episodes

Karavaan first aired on SABC 2 (DStv channel 192) on Tuesday, 8 November, at 19h30 and will continue to air new episodes weekly. There will not be an episode on 29 November due to the FIFA World Cup broadcast.

Karavaan’s theme songs

The theme song is unknown at the time of publication.

Karavaan’s cast

The new show stars the following talented actors:

Kurt Egelhof as Hennie

Albert Maritz as Gert Marais

Elsabe Daneel as Renske Minnaar

Ivan Abrahams as Marshal Jones

Denver Vraagom as Pretty Boy

If you love a feel-good show with some drama to tug at your heartstrings, then Karavaan is sure to be one of your next favourites to binge-watch. Catch the series on SABC 2 every Tuesday at 19:30.

