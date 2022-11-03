Black Tax on Showmax: cast, trailer, episodes, plot summary, full episodes

Black Tax is a thrilling sitcom that is relatable to most African families and their culture. The South African television show is about a wealthy young lady and her family when her parents unexpectedly move into her small residential townhouse. How long will Thuli continue paying her black tax even as she struggles to make it in life?

Season 2 of the Black Tax series premiered on October 9, 2021. Photo: @showmax on Twitter (modified by author)

Thuli Dlamini is the protagonist of the series. She must cope with the unspoken rule of payback (black tax) to her family, who supported her in achieving what she has. She struggles to manage her romantic life, professional life, and the somewhat stressful entrance of her demanding parents.

Black Tax sitcom summary

Genre Comedy Network Showmax, SABC2, Comedy Central Africa, BET Africa Number of seasons Two Number of episodes 26; 13 in season one and 13 in season two Created by Meren Reddy, Joshua Rous, and Luke Rous Produced by Lake Rous Head writers Lwazi Mvusi, Meren Reddy Writers Byron Abrahams and Joshua Rous

Black Tax's plot summary

The Black Tax series follows Thuli's life as she deals with the unspoken law of paying back to her family and extended family. Thuli has profited enormously from growing up in an exclusively black community, and her close family wants her to help them as she starts earning. She still needs to organize her personal life as she grows professionally. How much must she continue to spend to maintain her relatives, despite her own financial struggles?

Black Tax's full story

The South African Showmax series is about a young family that is struggling to get on its feet after something terrible happens to their grandparents. In the first episode, viewers get to see Thuli Dlamini's parents plan to move into her home after her father loses his pension.

In the second episode, Thuli performs a ritual to inform the forefathers that Sizwe and Martha will be moving into her home, where a goat will be butchered. Sihle is now in a difficult situation as she is sympathetic to the animal.

In Black Tax's season two, Thuli stands attending night school to gain more skills that will enable her to rise above her black tax. The family also gets new nosy neighbours who meddle in Thuli and her crazy family's affairs.

Black Tax's cast

The South African sitcom has a cast of talented actors and actresses. They include;

Jo-anne Reyneke as Thuli Dlamini

Jo-anne portrayed the role of Thuli Dlamini. Photo: @joannereyneke on Instagram (modified by author)

South African actress Jo-anne Reyneke is well known for her performances in Mzansi soapies. She starred as Pearl on SABC2's Muvhango and as Prudence Oliphant on eTV's Rhythm City. Following her performance as Thandi in Broken Vows, she portrayed Sli in the SABC1 series Side Dish. Later, she joined the SABC3 serial opera Isidingo in the role of Lungi Biyela. In 2020, she played Angelina Duma in the network's flagship telenovela Isono: The Sin.

Clementine Mosimane as Martha (Thuli's mother)

Clementine Mosimane portrayed Martha's role in the sitcom. Photo: @SABCPortal, @PhilMphela on Twitter (modified by author)

Clementine Mosimane is a South African actress famous for her role as Thandi Mazwai in the SABC1 television drama Soul City, where she starred from 1994 to 2003. From 2011 to 2013, she portrayed Mama Rose Tladi in the M-Net drama, The Wild.

Mosimane also appeared as Aunt Thembi regularly in the Mzansi Magic drama, Zabalaza, and competed in the 2014 season of the eTV game show I Love South Africa. From 2015 to 2016, she played Ruth Gumede, the first wife of a worker in the eTV telenovela Gold Diggers.

Daniel Janks as James

Actor Daniel Janks plays James' role in the Showmax sitcom. Photo: @whoislordjones, @numetro on Twitter (modified by author)

Daniel Janks is a South African actor who has starred in various television shows, including Isidingo, Scandal!, Unsung Heroes, Jacob's Cross, and Donkerland. He has also featured in several regional and global movies, including Ali by Michael Mann, starring Will Smith, and Amelia by Mira Nair.

Janks has appeared in Witness to a Murder, My Father, Shake Hands with the Devil, Gums and Noses, and The Price of Sugar. Janks is also a talented voice actor, corporate theatre performer, and commercial actor.

Jason Goliath as Antonio

Jason Goliath is an award-winning South African comedian. Photo: @City_Press, @luvlymologadi on Twitter (modified by author)

Jason Goliath is a South African comedian and actor best known for his recurring role in the SABC1 sitcom Ses'Top La as Gatiep. In addition to being part of major comedy clubs like Parker's Monte & Emperors Palace, Melville Underground, Captains Comedy Festival, AWE Embrace It, and several others, he has performed at countless corporate events.

In November 2012, he performed in the stand-up comedy series Comedy Central Presents live at Parker's. He also participated in the eighth season of the reality competition programme Strictly Come Dancing in 2015 as part of the Ten celebrity participants. He started presenting Larger Than Life, a late-night conversation show on SABC3, in 2016.

Bahle Hadebe as Zakhele

Actor Bahle Hadede portrayed Zakhele's character in the sitcom. Photo: @TheCityCelebs, @godsinterlude on Twitter (modified by author)

African actor Bahle Hadebe is well-recognized as Boikanyo in the Bone of My Bones drama series. He has been cast in various films, including Seydo Konaté, in the global espionage thriller Deep State and Spha in the Mzansi Magic serial Ring of Lies.

Bahle also starred in the short film The Letter Reader, about a young lad from Johannesburg who moved to KwaZulu-Natal and started reading letters for villagers, only to find love in one of the recipients. After Black Tax, he appeared in Amazing Grace as Chulumanco and in the comedy-drama series Ak'siSpaza.

Motlatsi Mafatshe as Nkanyiso

Motlatsi Mafatshe is a renowned South African actor. Photo: @PhilMphela, @News24 on Twitter (modified by author)

Motlatsi Mafatshe is a South African actor best known for his role as Last Born in the SABC2 drama Hola Mpinji and as Wandile Dhlomo in the eTV soccer drama Shooting Stars. In 2011, he was cast as Sechaba Moloi in the SABC3 drama Isidingo and later, in 2013, he starred in the SABC1 sitcom Single Guys as Taps. Motlatsi has made cameo appearances in a number of TV shows, including Scandal, Backstage and Home Affairs.

Owen Sejake as Bra Hugo

Actor Owen Sejake has extensive experience in film, television, and theatre performances. Photo: @TimesLIVE, @JustarKing on Twitter (modified by author)

Owen Lebakeng Sejake is a veteran South Africa actor from Daveyton Township in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng. He has been in the acting industry since 1971 and has extensive experience in theatre performances and in film and television acting. He has starred in numerous Mzansi soapies, including Yizo Yizo, Fallen, Soul City, 90 Plein Street, Isibaya, Muvhango, Zone 14, and others. Owen has also appeared in the films; Beat the Drum, Tsotsi, Shot Down, Pure Blood, Crime in Gabon, Country of My Skull and others.

Mandla Jwara as Sizwe (Thuli's father)

Mandla Jwara (born Mandla Shongwe) is a South African actor, presenter, and radio DJ. He is well-known for his role as Johannes in the Mzansi Magic telenovela Isithembiso. The actor has also starred in Molo Fish, Soul City, Mfolozi Street, Final Verdict, Gaz'lam, The Alliance, Lockdown, and Impilo: The Scam. Mandla also appeared in the movies Dead Easy, Against the Wild 2: Survive the Serengeti, Mandela's Gun, Child of Soweto, and The Tokoloshe.

Other Black Tax cast members with recurring roles include:

Fezile Makhanya as Pastor Joshua

Linda Sebezo as Lindi

Asante Mabuza as Lulu

Elliot Makhubo as Mr Nkosi

Ilse Klink as Antonio's aunt

Leeanda Reddy as Shriya

Nelisiwe Mwase as Constance

Jamie Bartlett as Richard Sterling

Vele Manenje as Noma

Given Stuurman as Given

Jamie Bartlett as Richard Sterling

Sokuphila Mkosana as Puleng

Louis Auret as Max

Thabiso Mokhethi as Zweli

Khabonina Qubeka as Kelebogile

Pearl Modiadie as Herself

Cobus Venter as a guest star

Somizi Mhlongo as a guest star

Lilian Dube as a guest star

Tumi Morake as a guest star

Trevor Gumbi as a guest star

Meren Reddy as a guest star

Black Tax is a South African original sitcom. Photo: @sphemkhize_ on Twitter (modified by author)

Black Tax awards and nominations

Black Tax won the Golden Horn Award for Best Achievement in Scriptwriting in a TV Comedy in 2021. The film was also nominated for five Golden Horn Awards in the following categories:

Best actor in a TV comedy

Best Achievement in Scriptwriting - TV comedy

Best Achievement in Editing - TV comedy

Best Achievement in Art Direction - TV comedy

Best Achievement in Sound Design - TV comedy

Who plays Thuli in Black Tax?

Jo-Anne Reyneke plays the main role of Thuli Dlamini in the original series of Black Tax. She is set to play the role again in the upcoming season of the Showmax sitcom.

How old is Sihle from Black Tax?

Mamodibe Ramodibe, who plays Sihle Dlamini, was born in South Africa on 7th January 1995. She is 27 years old in 2022.

The Black Tax cast made the hit comedy series one of the funniest in South Africa. The sitcom is now on Showmax. See the Black Tax trailer video below.

