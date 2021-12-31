Is John Travolta gay? What you need to know about the actor's sexuality and more

Being a celebrity like John Travolta means you have to constantly deal with rumours and accusations, especially now with social media as the main tool. Some turn out to be accurate, while others are so ridiculous. The stars are forced to come out and clear the air to maintain their reputation. Such has been the case for Travolta in recent years after he was rumoured to be part of the LGBTQ community. So, is John Travolta gay? Here are the facts.

John attends the G'Day USA 2020 held at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo by Michael Tran

Source: Getty Images

John Travolta is an American singer and actor. He became famous in the 1970s for his appearance in the television sitcom Welcome Back, Rotter and office box successes such as Saturday Night Fever and Grease.

Profile summary and bio

Full name: John Joseph Travolta

John Joseph Travolta Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 18 February 1954

18 February 1954 Place of birth: Englewood, New Jersey, United States

Englewood, New Jersey, United States Age: 67 years (As of 2021)

67 years (As of 2021) Zodiac sign: Acquarius

Acquarius Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Caucasian

Caucasian Height: 6 feet and 2 inches (188 centimetres)

6 feet and 2 inches (188 centimetres) Weight: 97 kilograms (214 pounds)

97 kilograms (214 pounds) Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Hazel

Hazel Mother: Helen Cecilia

Helen Cecilia Father: Sam Travolta

Sam Travolta Siblings: Ellen Travolta, Joey Travolta, Sam Travolta, Margaret Travolta, Ann Travolta

Ellen Travolta, Joey Travolta, Sam Travolta, Margaret Travolta, Ann Travolta John Travolta's sexual orientation: Heterosexual

Heterosexual Marital status: Widowed

Widowed Spouse: Kelly Preston

Kelly Preston Children: Jett Travolta, Ella Bleu Travolta, Benjamin Travolta

Jett Travolta, Ella Bleu Travolta, Benjamin Travolta Occupation: Actor and singer

Actor and singer Net worth: $250 million

$250 million Instagram account: @johntravolta

@johntravolta Twitter account: @johntravoltaholta

Early life

He was born on the 18th of February 1954 in Englewood, New Jersey, United States. His father, Sam, was an American football player, a salesman, and a tire company partner. John's mother, Helena Cecilia, was an actress, singer and English teacher.

He has five siblings, including Ella, Joey, Sam, Margaret and Ann, three of whom are also actors. John grew up in an Irish-American neighbourhood, and his household was predominantly of Irish culture. He was raised as a Catholic but converted to Scientology.

Career

John Travolta attends Foxtel Entertainment & Movies Premiere event on November 07, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. Photo by Don Arnold

Source: Getty Images

Joseph rose to stardom in 1975 with his role as Vinnie Barbarino in the hit TV series Welcome Back, Kotter. He starred in the critically acclaimed TV movie The Boy in the Plastic Bubble the following year. After making his big-screen debut in two horror films, The Devil's Rain (1975) and Carrie (1976), the young actor quickly rose to international prominence with two box office hits, the first of which was Saturday Night Fever (1976).

John Travolta's movies and TV shows

Other top films he has made appearances in include:

Pulp Fiction

Hairspray

Face/Off

Staying Alive

Look Who's Talking

The Poison Rose

From Paris with Love

Wild Hogs

Phenomenon

Urban Cowboy

Music career

The American actor is also known for his singing talents, most of which he has shown in his films. The songs include:

Let Her In

You Can't Stop The Beat

Whenever I'm Away From You

Royale With Cheese

Welcome to the 60's

Personal and marriage life

The American television star has had a fascinating love life. He was dating Diana Hyland, An American actress. The two met in 1976 while filming The Boy in the Plastic Bubble and remained together until Diana's death in 1980.

In 1980, he started dating Catherine Deneuve, a French actress, and then had an on and off relationship with Marilu Henner, which permanently ended in 1985.

Who is John Travolta's wife?

John Travolta (L) and his late wife Kelly Preston pose on May 15, 2018 during a photocall for the film "Gotti" at the 71st edition of the Cannes Film Festival in France. Photo by Anne-Christine

Source: Getty Images

In 1988, Travolta met Kelly Preston, an American actress and model while filming The Experts. They got together, and after several years of dating, they tied the knot in 1991 and had three children.

Jett the firstborn was born on the 13th of April 1992 but unfortunately passed away in 2009 when he hit his head on a bathtub after suffering a seizure at his family's vacation home at the Old Bahama Bay Hotel. The other two kids are Ella, born on the 3rd of April 2000, and Benjamin, born in 2010.

Kelly Preston's death

In 2020, Travolta lost his wife to cancer. She died at the age of 57 at her home in Clearwater, Florida, two years after being diagnosed with breast cancer. However, her diagnosis was not widely publicized.

John Travolta's rumours and controversies

Is John Travolta really gay? Over the years, there have been rumours that Travolta was gay despite being married to Kelly Preston for 29 years and having three children with her.

The rumours began after Doug Gotterba, a California pilot, claimed that he had been John Travolta's boyfriend for six years. Speaking to the National Enquirer, Doug Gotterba said he first met the "Grease" star in February 1981 when he interviewed for a pilot job – and by September, they were lovers.

I know the date (the affair began) because I still have the logbook and records," Gotterba, 62, told the Enquirer. "John was gentle but very passionate. The next day he told me with a big smile on his face, 'I really enjoyed last night,'

After a while, John Travolta finally confirms the rumours denying these claims. He and Gotterba embroil in a legal dispute over the claims. Gotterba argued that he was not tied to a confidentiality agreement during his term in the position, which would have prevented him from disclosing the details of “his personal and intimate relationship” with Travolta.

Travolta’s attorney, Martin Singer, strongly disputed this.

It's just about people wanting money. That's all. It happens on many levels.

Is John Travolta gay in real life? This has been a question asked by many of his fans. However, he confirmed that they were not true. After the loss of his wife, John is trying to keep a low profile and is now concentrating on his children, which is very understandable.

