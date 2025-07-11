Ntsiki Mazwai reacted to a viral video showing a clean and quiet South African hospital allegedly emptied after Operation Dudula members removed foreign nationals

Operation Dudula, led by Zandile Dabula, has sparked debate by chasing non-South Africans from hospitals

Social media users shared mixed reactions to Ntsiki's comment on the trending hospital video

Media personality Ntsiki Mazwai has responded to a video showing a clean and empty South African hospital after Operation Dudula members chased foreign nationals away.

The Operation Dudula Movement, headed by Zandile Dabula, has accused illegal foreigners of burdening the country's health systems. Videos of members chasing away non-South African citizens from clinics and hospitals have been circulating on social media.

Media personality Ntsiki Mazwai weighed in on the matter. Responding to a trending video of a hospital looking clean and quiet, allegedly because there were no foreign nationals. Ntsiki said:

"This is deep…"

Ntsiki Mazwai's post receives mixed reactions from fans

Social media users flooded Ntsiki Mazwai's post with mixed reactions. Some justified why it was good to chase foreigners away from clinics, while others said everyone deserved to have access to healthcare, regardless of their nationality.

@matinyarare said:

"But we don’t have images of when foreigners were allowed in the same clinic."

@MzansiWarrior wrote:

"The only thing deep here is the shocking realization that 70% of our healthcare tax budget is being spent on illegal foreigners. My uncle had to wait blind for almost an entire year for cataract surgery Ntsiki! The man practically thought his life was over. With your medical aid tell me how long does it take for you? Why don't you want others to have the same level of efficient health services?"

@bopakitendai added:

"Medical aid covers are shaking in their boots cause if this stays a constant, we definitely cancelling - they gonna think of something fast fast to end all this convenience before they out of business. Abelungu can't be happy, a potential of millions slipping out 🥹"

@Lindiwemya12 commented:

"This is right and wrong at the same time."

@zukofipaza said:

"As sad as this is, the Operation Dudula guys might actually be solving our health crisis."

What is happening in South African hospitals and clinics?

Members of several civic groups, including Operation Dudula and March to March, have been going around hospitals and clinics removing foreign nationals from the queues. Videos trending online show members of the groups demanding identity documents from patients at hospitals and clinics.

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) addressed the concerning matter and stated that foreign nationals have a right to medical treatment in the country.

