South African award-winning rapper Kwesta recently met his female version at Nando's

An online user posted a video of their heartfelt meet-up at the lady's workplace on social media, which went viral

Many internet users were moved by this meet-up as they flooded the comment section with their reactions.

Mzansi rapper Kwesta met his female version.

Social media has been buzzing as the video of Kwesta meeting up with a woman who has a deep voice just like his has circulated.

Recently, an online user @Zikamnyamane posted a clip of their sweet meet-up at the lady's workplace, which had many netizens buzzing with excitement and others even begging for them to collaborate on a song together.

The woman who goes by the name sis Rachel also has another video that seemed to have gone viral for the unique way she speaks. The clip went viral on June 30, 2025, and has garnered some views.

Kwesta's meet-up with sis Rachel happened on Thursday, 10 July 2025, a few months after he and his wife, Yolanda Vilakazi, celebrated their 15th anniversary.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video of Kwesta and Sis Rachel

Shortly after the video went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@mqhelenqabankos wrote:

"Picture how these two would sound when they… You know what, never mind. She has a very deep voice, man."

@MusaChigiji commented:

"These are moments I live for. Moments that easily water my eyes. The world remains a beautiful place after all. Shout out to Kwesta for the kind gesture!"

@amd_fitness responded:

"These two look alike. Something is clicking. They need to do a DNA test."

@thuli_mashaba replied:

"Was so looking forward to her response to Kwesta’s greeting 😔 or is there another clip where they chat?"

@YSarjou mentioned:

"I hope Nando's is paying attention, Rachel is marketing for free here, how many customers have visited this particular Nando's already just to see Rachel, I hope they have noticed that their sales are up, so she can't run out of data when she is campaigning for free."

Kwesta finally met Sis Rachel from Nando's.

Kwesta is a doting dad

While netizens still buzzed by the rapper's meet-up with sis Rachel from Nandos, Kwesta's daughters Khai and Kenya also get attention from their father's fans. Briefly News reported on a video of Khai talking to her mom, and the resemblance to her rapper dad was uncanny. Many supporters marvelled at how much she was just like her dad in voice and demeanour.

The Ngud rapper's daughters have entered the business world with their brand, Sweet Tooth Kids. Khai, now 10 and Kenya, aged four years old, were applauded for taking steps into entrepreneurship with a venture into apparel and accessories for children.

Kwesta and Yolanda Vilakazi celebrate 14th anniversary

Briefly News previously reported that the South African rapper Kwesta and his wifey, Yolanda Vilakazi, celebrated their milestone as a couple. The stars recently marked 14 years of their mjolo.

Yolanda posted on social media that they have spent more than a decade together as a couple and have been married for five years. Many netizens on social media flooded the comment section with their reactions to Yolanda's post.

