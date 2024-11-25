The South African musician and rapper Kwesta and his wife Yolanda Vilakazi celebrated their milestone together

The power couple recently celebrated 14 years as lovers and five years as a married couple

Yolanda shared a heartfelt message on her Instagram page, dedicating it to her husband Kwesta

Kwesta and his wife Celebrate their mjolo anniversary. Image: @yonessalvv

The South African rapper Kwesta and his wifey Yolanda Vilakazi celebrated their milestone as a couple; the stars recently marked 14 years of their mjolo.

Yolanda posted on social media that they have spent more than a decade together as a couple and have been married for five years.

The rapper's wife shared a picture of Kwesta on her Instagram page and captioned it:

"14 Years of Umjolo today with my Man Crush every Monday! 14 years together, 5 years of marriage, a 12-year-old daughter, a 4-year-old daughter & countless laughs, good days, bad days, hard days & easy days. All in all, I still want to spend the rest of my days with you @kwestadakar. Happy Mjoloversary."

Netizens react to Yolanda's post

Many netizens on social media flooded the comment section with their reactions to Yolanda's post. Here's what they had to say:

Media personality Nomuzi Mabena said:

"Also… more of a reason to send the codes! @thabsie_sa."

simzee_mflat wrote:

"So they got married after 9 years of being together! Thina sihlulwa ukunyamezela i-3 years."

iamthandolwethu commented:

"Happy mjoloversary."

samza_k responded:

"Happy Anniversary to the sweetest souls!!"

young_figo_recourtz replied:

"This is amazing!! Happy Mjoloversary."

off.the.radar.za mentioned:

"If you weren't with Grootman, I'd ask for your number and make you live the life you only dream of, but then I respect y'all."

