Kwesta and His Wife Celebrate 14 Years as Lovers: “14 Years of Umjolo Today”
- The South African musician and rapper Kwesta and his wife Yolanda Vilakazi celebrated their milestone together
- The power couple recently celebrated 14 years as lovers and five years as a married couple
- Yolanda shared a heartfelt message on her Instagram page, dedicating it to her husband Kwesta
The South African rapper Kwesta and his wifey Yolanda Vilakazi celebrated their milestone as a couple; the stars recently marked 14 years of their mjolo.
Yolanda posted on social media that they have spent more than a decade together as a couple and have been married for five years.
The rapper's wife shared a picture of Kwesta on her Instagram page and captioned it:
"14 Years of Umjolo today with my Man Crush every Monday! 14 years together, 5 years of marriage, a 12-year-old daughter, a 4-year-old daughter & countless laughs, good days, bad days, hard days & easy days. All in all, I still want to spend the rest of my days with you @kwestadakar. Happy Mjoloversary."
See the post below:
Netizens react to Yolanda's post
Many netizens on social media flooded the comment section with their reactions to Yolanda's post. Here's what they had to say:
Media personality Nomuzi Mabena said:
"Also… more of a reason to send the codes! @thabsie_sa."
simzee_mflat wrote:
"So they got married after 9 years of being together! Thina sihlulwa ukunyamezela i-3 years."
iamthandolwethu commented:
"Happy mjoloversary."
samza_k responded:
"Happy Anniversary to the sweetest souls!!"
young_figo_recourtz replied:
"This is amazing!! Happy Mjoloversary."
off.the.radar.za mentioned:
"If you weren't with Grootman, I'd ask for your number and make you live the life you only dream of, but then I respect y'all."
Source: Briefly News
Mbali Tebele (Editor) Mbali Tebele is a multimedia journalist with six years of experience in entertainment & sports, holding a national diploma from IIE Rosebank College (2019). She started her career 2018 as a news writer & videographer, then moved to Add-X Marketing Solution as an account coordinator & social media assistant (2020). She was a freelance writer at Newskoop (2021) and a multimedia journalist and social media assistant at Daily Sun Newspaper (2022). Email: mbali.tebele@briefly.co.za