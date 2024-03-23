South African rapper Kwesta had a reason to celebrate with his wife, Yolanda Vilakazi, on 22 March 2024

The Ngud' artist married Yolanda Vilakazi, and they confirmed that their love continues to flourish

Kwesta and Yolanda Vilakazi let their fans know that they still cherish each other in their marriage

Kwesta dedicated a whole post to celebrating his marriage. Yolanda Vilakazi also took to her Instagram to let people know their marriage is still going strong.

Kwesta was delighted to mark five years of marriage to Yolanda Vilakazi. Image: @kwestadakar

Source: Instagram

Fana of Kwesta and Yolanda Vilakazi were delighted to hear from the couple. Many commented on the post, gushing over them.

Kwesta shows love to Yolanda Vilakazi

In a post on Instagram, Kwesta celebrated being married for five years. In a post dedicated to Yolanda, he said he loves her till death and that although they are far from perfect, they are closer to each other than ever. Check out the post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Yolanda also shared a video of them hugging on her Instagram to mark their anniversary. In the post, she acknowledged that they've been together for over a decade and have been married for five years.

SA moved by Kwesta and Yolandda Vilakazi's love

Many people commented on the video of the love birds. People applauded them for keeping their marriage strong.

saneleluke gushed:

"You guys are perfect . Happy anniversary."

pfunkys wrote:

"First picture i Heineken ayisali kusukela kudala."

black_rose_5 said:

"I will keep saying Kwesta did right by this lady gentleman learn!"

zenandemfenyana was touched:

"1st frame bagithi. Happy fifth anniversary fam."

nella_mabika was moved:

"When she believed in you."

nanabulabula was delighted:

"Mom and Dad of the nation. Happy fifth anniversary."

hlabangani_elimhlophe wished the couple well:

"Happy anniversary Kwesta and your beautiful wife. Stay blessed bafo and remain humble and a gentlemen you are."

krustttyy_kiddow commented:

"So this is love."

Mixed reactions to Moozlie and friend's couples retreat

Briefly News previously reported that Best friends Moozlie Mabhena, Thabsie and Yolanda Vilakazi went on a holiday to Mauritius. Their partners later joined them, and it turned into a couple's retreat.

The ladies served some fire content for their Instagram followers as they donned stunning swimsuits, showing off their bodies.

They did TikTok challenges and had a photographer to capture some of their most significant moments.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News