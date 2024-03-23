Kwesta Marks 5 Years Married to Yolanda Vilakazi, Wedding Anniversary Videos Leave Fans Touched
- South African rapper Kwesta had a reason to celebrate with his wife, Yolanda Vilakazi, on 22 March 2024
- The Ngud' artist married Yolanda Vilakazi, and they confirmed that their love continues to flourish
- Kwesta and Yolanda Vilakazi let their fans know that they still cherish each other in their marriage
Kwesta dedicated a whole post to celebrating his marriage. Yolanda Vilakazi also took to her Instagram to let people know their marriage is still going strong.
Fana of Kwesta and Yolanda Vilakazi were delighted to hear from the couple. Many commented on the post, gushing over them.
Kwesta shows love to Yolanda Vilakazi
In a post on Instagram, Kwesta celebrated being married for five years. In a post dedicated to Yolanda, he said he loves her till death and that although they are far from perfect, they are closer to each other than ever. Check out the post below:
Yolanda also shared a video of them hugging on her Instagram to mark their anniversary. In the post, she acknowledged that they've been together for over a decade and have been married for five years.
SA moved by Kwesta and Yolandda Vilakazi's love
Many people commented on the video of the love birds. People applauded them for keeping their marriage strong.
saneleluke gushed:
"You guys are perfect . Happy anniversary."
pfunkys wrote:
"First picture i Heineken ayisali kusukela kudala."
black_rose_5 said:
"I will keep saying Kwesta did right by this lady gentleman learn!"
zenandemfenyana was touched:
"1st frame bagithi. Happy fifth anniversary fam."
nella_mabika was moved:
"When she believed in you."
nanabulabula was delighted:
"Mom and Dad of the nation. Happy fifth anniversary."
hlabangani_elimhlophe wished the couple well:
"Happy anniversary Kwesta and your beautiful wife. Stay blessed bafo and remain humble and a gentlemen you are."
krustttyy_kiddow commented:
"So this is love."
Source: Briefly News