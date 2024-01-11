A husband and wife went viral over a sweet video of them together having a good time without a car in the world

People's hearts were warmed after seeing the couple do the most to show each other love in a TikTok video

The video was a viral hit with online users who thought the couple was very sweet to each other

People were touched after seeing a couple singing for each other. The video of the lovebirds got lots of attention online.

A TikTok video shows a couple singing for each other, and many loved it. Image: @nanomediamond27

Source: TikTok

The clip of the love birds received more than 90,000 likes. People commented on the video raving about them,

Couple shows each other love

A man and his wife serenaded each other in the TikTok video. In the video by @naomediamond27, they were singing a love song, and the wife penned a sweet caption for her man.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Watch the video below:

South Africa loves cute couple

Online users towards the couple looked cute. Many could not get over how in love they looked.

ilona lownie said:

"My partner must start drinking Brutal Fruit too. Its doing the most."

Don_Stariola wrote:

"Lol love wena mara, all I remember was when I busy getting sloshed."

mpumeh added:

"You married your best friend ai thina sathola abantu abanama moods."

KNOWER OF EVERYTHING commented:

"Some relationships will never reach this level because a whole married man and women still discuss money and lack of intimacy in a five year marriage."

nthaby gushed:

"The love you share with this lady is out of this world my brother. I love it and you guys are always happy period"

Couple goes out together in matching outfits

A man and woman were viral hits on social media. The two painted the town red together in matching tracksuits.

Lady serenades man at groove

Briefly News previously reported that one lady went all-out for a man who seemed unbothered. Online users were in stitches as they watched a TikTok video of a woman who wanted to get a guy's attention.

The video of the young lady got over 19,000 likes. There were close to 2,000 comments as people shared their opinions about her public performance.

The lady's performance went viral as many people thought he did not look too keen on performance. TikTok users cracked jokes about the awkward serenade moment.

Source: Briefly News