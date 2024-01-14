A young woman presented her new car in a creative way on TikTok, and she inspired many others

The lady filmed a video where she started off with a vocal performance before showing people what she was celebrating

Netizens' hearts were warmed after they saw the woman's big achievement, and they showered her with well-wishes

Many people congratulated the young lady on her new Hyundai. Online users were raving about her video.

A TikTok video shows a woman getting a new Hyundai and people were inspired. Image: @_liberatedwoman

The clip by the young lady got thousands of likes. Many were inspired after seeing her trip to collect the car

Woman celebrates buying new car

One woman, @_liberatedwoman was excited to never walk or use a taxi again. The lady posted a video that got lots of attention where she started singing a song before it transitioned to her picking up her car.

Watch the clip:

Mzansi applaud woman

Many people congratulated the lady on her new car. Netizens raved about her video, which was motivating.

Tintswalo F-tee commented:

"Congratulations hun. Welcome to the seat pulling crew. Don't forget to pump it so that you are taller."

K said:

"Literally reminded me of Zahara, idk why. Congratulations."

Amanda_Samthanda wrote:

"Congratulations babes, and can someone plz like my comment Thank You."

user3155797747259 gushed:

"Congratulations, God is really good hey."

MommyLuli added:

"The way I enjoy pulling my seat forwarding, lol.. cannot believe I was once embarrassed by that. Big Congratulations to you."

_madhlamini_ was delighted:

"Congratulations babe."

Woman's mama prays for car

A young lady presented her new car to her mom. The doting mom turned to God after seeing the whip.

Church ladies cover man's new car in prayer

Briefly News previously reported that one guy picked up a brand-new Toyota, and he had a bunch of church ladies gather around to give it a special blessing. These women were caught on video as they fervently prayed and laid their hands on the vehicle.

Achievements like this often serve as an inspiration on social media and remind people that hard work and determination bear fruit.

The moving moment was posted on TikTok by @mthandeni_king_igcokama. The video quickly went viral because getting a new car is a big deal, and people think it's a moment worth celebrating.

