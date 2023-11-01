A Mzansi man who bought a new Toyota got a group of church ladies to pray over the fancy vehicle

The women were filmed passionately praying while laying their hands on the car and the video was shared on TikTok

The clip touched viewers and they showered the car owner with messages of congratulations and safe travels

One guy picked up a brand-new Toyota, and he had a bunch of church ladies gather around to give it a special blessing.

These women were caught on video as they fervently prayed and laid their hands on the vehicle.

Car video goes viral

The moving moment was posted on TikTok by @mthandeni_king_igcokama. The video quickly went viral because getting a new car is a big deal, and people think it's a moment worth celebrating.

Rewards of hard work

Achievements like this often serve as an inspiration on social media and remind people that hard work and determination bear fruit.

Watch the video below:

SA people extend well-wishes

The video tugged at people's heartstrings, and they flooded the man with well-wishes for safe journeys ahead with the car.

Read some of the comments below:

@zethugcaba said:

"My family would do this the day I buy a car."

@k.h.u.z.w.a.y.o posted:

"Even on the peak of my wealth, I'll still seek the Lord, as my saviour. Proud of you mfwethu lokhu akufani nawe. "

@mpilentleh mentioned:

"You are blessed to have such women in your life."

@siyabonga_9 stated:

"Yes, congratulations grootman."

@phosila11 added:

"You must keep it like that mhlekazi."

@manzezulumnyandu wrote:

"May God bless you Bhuti."

@lungipatco commented:

"I love you because of your faith bhuti wam."

@zeengesor noted:

"Siyabonga bhuti. Family! Blessed family ever."

