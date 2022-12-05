A driver in a Mustang narrowly avoided a potentially fatal accident, and the clip had South Africans utterly shocked

The car's front bumper was damaged, but what really stunned folks was how it looked like it was gonna fall into a ditch

Mzansi peeps couldn't believe how lucky the dude was, and many poked lighthearted at his "parking skills"

A Mustang teetering on the edge of a ditch had peeps shocked that someone could be so lucky to avoid such a dangerous situation.

A driver was lucky to escape a potentially lethal crash on a rainy day, leaving Mzansi in disbelief. Images: brian_smith_frt/ TikTok, Bojan89/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

brian_smith_frt uploaded the clip online, and according to one of the hashtags he used, the incident happened in Centurion. One commenter by the name of inky191 under the TikTok claimed that he had seen the driver before:

"See this guy a lot on the highway. He drives like a real cowboy. It was bound to happen. Lucky not in a river."

A country with many accidents

South African roads aren't the safest at times. According to IOL, the country experiences at least 14 000 car accidents annually. A look through brian_smith_frt's shows that accidents are quite common. He works as a tower, so clips of car accidents are aplenty.

Peeps were astounded by the man's luck and commented on reckless driving. See the comments below:

Tiaan Cloete said:

"So, how does it feel to be one of God's favourites?"

user4568609435337 mentioned:

"I saw this accident in Pretoria. Where is the Hyundai Atos? Hope everyone is ok."

Grayliens commented:

"Sorry, sir you cant park there "

Abdul Khan shared:

"So lucky "

KI NO posted:

"He watches fast and furious too much "

lorenthea said:

"They underestimate the power and speed of that car..own one myself... You need to. Respect the car "

Natasha Archary mentioned:

"Granny shifting, not double clutching like you should "

Keegz commented:

"Bro, that is my favourite sports car of all time. I am glad you saved it."

