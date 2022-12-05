A teenager posted a video of his elderly co-worker who had been working past retirement age to help pay off her mortgage

The touching video gained much traction, as well as a call to help raise money for the 81-year-old magogo

A crowdfunding initiative helped raise a whopping R3.2m for Nola Carpenter, who now looks forward to a life of leisure

A young man was compelled to assist his elderly co-worker after learning how she had to get up for work every day, despite being way passed retirement age, to be able to pay her bills.

Devan Bonagura, 19, saw the woman looking tired in the break room of the Walmart store where they worked and decided to post a video on his TikTok of Nola Carpenter, 81.

A thoughtful young man got internet users to help him raise money for a grandmother to finish paying for her house so she could retire. Image: @dbon973_/TikTok

The clip shows the old lady seated at a small table, looking down and appearing to be exhausted. Devan felt terrible for the tired granny who had to push through long work hours to be able to pay off her mortgage bill. The post gained much traction, and netizens encouraged Devan to a GoFundMe.

The crowdfunding initiative helped raise a whopping R3.2m ($186,000) for Nola. Although it is alleged that Devan lost his job from his thoughtful gesture, he was happy to see that it wasn't in vain.

A follow-up video shows him explaining how generous netizens heeded the call to help Nola so she could soon retire. At the time of the video, Devan had managed to raise $110,000, to which Nola, although grateful, explained that she'd still need to work to raise the remaining $60 000 of her mortgage.

According to Upworthy, this prompted users to give more to secure Carpenter's retirement. In the end, GoFundMe raised $186,000 to pay off the mortgage on the woman's house. Retirement is now on the horizon for the grandmother.

The amazing gesture is enough to tug at anyone's heartstrings. We're chuffed this granny will finally get to kick her feet up and rest after years of hard work.

Netizens were amused by her reaction upon first learning the news. Check out the TikTok video below:

Chase wrote:

"Nola like aight, that's cool and all. What about the other 70k?"."

SafeSpaceStudios shared:

"Nola be like "well, that ain't enough" ."

Pablo Rivera replied:

"Bruh hopefully somebody with a good company can give this dude a good paying job, if Walmart did terminate him for this gesture."

Vanity Renee' commented:

"Nola said appreciate it but the grind don't stop blessings!"

Blair Guerreiro reacted:

"My girl didn't even blink and said "thanks, but I still need 60k" ."

Zoey Pitts said:

"The older generation has a completely different mindset when it comes to finances. I don't think her reaction was off, it was genuine. Amazing❤️.”

