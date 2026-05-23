An Afrikaner woman had a wholesome interaction with a woman in KuGompo City, and their wholesome conversation made rounds on social media

The ladies shared a proudly South African moment, as they spoke in the second biggest language in South Africa

South Africans were moved by the heartwarming exchange that the pair had, which was full of laughter and genuine connection

Two women in KuGompo City bonded in isiXhosa. Image: @masaile_pat

Source: TikTok

A video posted on TikTok on 22 May 2026 showed two women in KuGompo City who established a bond in a matter of minutes through the power of language. The ladies gave people an idea of what South Africa could look like with a focus on integration and unity. One woman in the business of selling food stopped to speak to a white South African, and it sparked national pride.

In a video on TikTok by @brunch.corner4 two ladies met up in the city of KuGompo City. They were speaking fluently as they shared a humorous exchange while seemingly making a business connection. Several viewers identified the woman and commented, detailing her Afrikaans surname, raving that she was fluent in one of South Africa's most widely spoken African languages. The jokes demonstrated just how fluent the white South African woman was. Watch the video below:

South Africa appreciates women's speaking Xhosa

The woman having a sweet exchange in a local language despite both being from different Communities was moving. Online users remarked on how the moment showed that with effort, people from different populations can always connect. Most of the attention was on the Afrikaner woman because she was speaking the language of the majority population, as a minority herself. Read people's comments below:

kuGompo City residents were proud that the video represented the Eastern Cape. Image: Magda Ehlers

Source: UGC

Sibongakonke Zungu was moved:

"This is how it should be."

malaika claimed to know one of the women:

"She’s from Queenstown 🥺so sweet ke sana."

Zintle Zee Ntanta felt the video was an example of white South Africans :

"Most white people in the Eastern Cape speak pure Xhosa.💯"

leelo_lawrence recognised the woman selling food:

"Punching air coz I'm cheating on my Gillwell rank plate lady next week and I suspect I'm gone for good coz kuhle sana ukutya kwakho sisi! 😭👍🏽"

Abel Kyel felt the women were picture perfect:

"This is the kind of South Africa every mature South African is dreaming of."

King Dabane wrote:

"This is how South Africans appreciate each other 🥰"

TRD also loved seeing the women talk:

"Honestly, I pray this becomes the norm."

Other Briefly News stories about language

Online users were stunned by a man who spoke fluent isiZulu as a white South African, and he had a hilarious exchange.

South Africans were amused by a video of a Zulu man who seemed to be making a move on a white South African he met in traffic.

People were amused by a South African who spoke Xhosa in China, and the TikTok video of his exchange with a local caused a stir.

A video of an American man's first day of learning isiZulu left many South Africans impressed and also eager to give honest feedback.

Source: Briefly News