A TikTok video of a hilarious look-alike left many South Africans amused

The man had a wholesome exchange with a waitress in the local language, which went viral

The video of the man caught people's attention as they likened him to KFC's founder, Colonel Sanders

A TikTok video showed a jolly man who reminded people of KFC's logo. People were in stitches over the man who was at a video coffee shop, speaking to the server in her home language.

A man in South Africa looked like the KFC logo and spoke isiZulu in a TikTok video. Image: Pexels / Bettmann / Getty Images

Source: UGC

People were impressed because the man was from a different ethnicity, spoke isiZulu. Thousands of people liked the video of the man and commented, likening him to KFC's logo.

In a video on TikTok, @sdahmlangeni posted about a man who came to her workplace. The man was in a cheerful mood and was speaking isiZulu. He had a warm exchange with the server who welcomed him. The man's hairstyle and moustache made him look similar to the KFC founder, Colonel Sanders. He was speaking isiZulu as he exchanged warm greetings with the woman. She showered him with compliments on his good looks, asking him to twirl, and he obliged.

KFC was established by The Colonel, Harland Sanders. The now international fried chicken restaurant started in Kentucky when the Colonel ran service stations. The first KFC was established in 1930 when Colonel Sanders was 40 years old, and he bought a roadside motel where the chicken was served. In South Africa, it is one of the largest fast food chains. KFC is a national staple with more than 1000 branches after its first one came to South Africa in 1971. KFC celebrated half a century in South Africa in 2021.

KFC is popular in South Africa and more than 50 years old. Image: Lauren DeCicca

Source: Getty Images

South Africa amused by KFC man look alike

People thought that the video posted by @sdahmlangeni was hilarious, and many compared the man to the KFC logo of Colonel Sanders. Many were also impressed by the language skills that he showed off. Watch the video of the KFC logo look-alike and read people's endless jokes below:

Ntombiyokukhanya_Londzi was amused by the video:

"Mkhulu is moneyed👌🏻🤣"

enhlembali🌺 gushed over the man:

"It's the laugh plz🥺🥺sthandwa sami🤭"

Anisto Mailula joked about his resemblance to the KFC mascot:

"😂😂😂umkhulu Kentucky."

Hlali Thwala joked about the video:

"This one is a school charmer, Ushaya ne Gant."

Sibusiso Danga Mhlophe said:

"Old money, no show off 👍"

sandilengiba805 was full of jokes:

"So is this the guy who made KFC??😂"

MinnienL was amused by the man:

"Uhleka ngesiZulu 😂(he laughs in isiZulu.)"

user85783241754 gave the man in the video a new name:

"Mr finger licking good."

Sne Ntuli was thoroughly amused by the man's looks:

"Uyena lo okwi KFC."

