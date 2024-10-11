AKA's lookalike sparked debate after a video of him performing the late rapper's hit song All Eyes On Me went viral on social media

Fans reacted negatively, with many calling the performance disrespectful to AKA's legacy and urging the man to stop imitating the rapper

Comments on social media emphasised that the lookalike should pursue his own career instead of trying to duplicate AKA's

A video of the late rapper AKA's lookalike performing one of his most famous songs, All Eyes On Me, on stage has received mixed reactions from fans. Many said the doppelganger must be stopped.

A video of AKA’s lookalike failed to impress fans. Image: @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

AKA's lookalike sparks debate

South African rapper AKA's name popped up on social media timelines when a video of a man who looks exactly like him performing on stage went viral.

The video shared on X by the popular entertainment blog MDN News shows the man on the stage performing the late rapper's hit song All Eyes On Me. The post's caption read:

"AKA's lookalike performing one of his songs in a club."

Fans react to AKA's lookalike performing his song

Social media users felt the man disrespected the late star by performing his song on stage. Many said he needed to be stopped before going too far.

@Dr_Shiyaklenga said:

"I just hope this is the last time we see this disrespect to Supermega's legacy. This guy must start his own career and not hijack AKA's career."

@MihlayonkeT commented:

"I totally agree, this is creepy and disrespectful af."

@Tech_carnly added:

"Disturbing and disrespectful."

@Baldwin_Snr noted:

"People aren’t scared of being sued 😬"

@CallMeThato_ wrote:

"How did they even allow him to do that! Next minute will be seeing a Ricky lookalike performing Bozz zonke."

@RNaidoo said:

"Does AKA’s parents know about this Temu product?"

@Kathy_94764 commented:

"I understand his frustration we all don't believe his really gone 😭 but he must stop this nonsense of disrespecting AKA."

@AustineM_ wrote:

"Risky business this. Maybe skits on a Tiktok yeah. But trying to duplicate him to the extent of performing live? He won't like the pending feedback."

K.O confirms AKA’s feature on his new album

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that award-winning rapper K.O. has revealed that the late star Kiernan Forbes, famously known as AKA, will appear on his upcoming album, I Think You Spoke Too Soon.

Top Mzansi rapper K.O had the streets jumping with joy when he shared more details about his much-awaited album I Think You Spoke Too Soon. The star spoke about an influential artist he worked with on the album and the release date.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News