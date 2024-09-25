K.O has revealed that his upcoming album I Think You Spoke Too Soon will feature a verse from the late AKA

The SETE hitmaker praised AKA's talent and shared how emotional it is to hear the verse, calling it fresh and meticulously delivered

Fans of Mzansi hip-hop are eagerly anticipating the collaboration, expressing excitement and gratitude for K.O's inclusion of AKA's work

Award-winning rapper K.O. has revealed that the late star Kiernan Forbes, famously known as AKA, will appear on his upcoming album, I Think You Spoke Too Soon.

K.O has confirmed that AKA is featured on his new Album ‘I Think You Spoke Too Soon’. Image: Gallo Images / Oupa Bopape and Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Image

Source: Getty Images

K.O shares details about his upcoming album

Top Mzansi rapper K.O had the streets jumping with joy when he shared more details about his much-awaited album I Think You Spoke Too Soon. The star spoke about an important artist he worked with on the album and the release date.

Taking to his X page, the SETE hitmaker noted that he has a song with the late great AKA on the body of work. He spoke highly of the late star, saying he was incredibly talented. The post read:

"Still fks me up listening to this @akaworldwide verse on my album smh, so fresh and so meticulously delivered like the man sent it to me a few days ago. Such a divine talent 🙏🏾"

SA can't wait for AKA and K.O's collaboration

Mzansi hip-hop heads can't wait to hear their favourite rapper, AKA, doing what he did best. Many hailed K.O for including the late star's verse.

@IamthabangK said:

"A King🕊💔 . He loved you so bad that man. You were his only competition in this game.. I hope You can drop the clips while you are in the studio doing that song. Memories live on."

@Paparazza13 wrote:

"😐😐you are really about to go 3/3 singles in one year? With this mega feature😭😭🖐🏻I'm afraid you are Him."

@sthedoingthings added:

"I need that song. Wish it was the full collabo project but ke."

@NgoveniSbu wrote:

"I’m so looking forward to this 😭…. Thank you for having a part of AKA and sharing it with us. It’s sad that we’ll never another full body of work from him."

Nadia Nakai and K.O’s sweet picture spark dating rumours

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that South African rappers Nadia Nakai and K.O recently set the rumour mill ablaze when their picture together went viral on social media. Fans speculated that the two stars may be dating.

Nadia Nakai has been out of the dating scene for a while after her boyfriend, AKA's death in 2023. The rapper and businesswoman has been rumoured to have dated several people after her boyfriend's death, but she never confirmed anything.

Source: Briefly News