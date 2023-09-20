Cassper Nyovest just came out of a successful album release and is beaming with pride

The rapper has revealed that his album Solomon is the first South African hip hop project to reach number one on the iTunes chart in 2023

Cassper is grateful to his fans for their support as he makes history

Cassper Nyovest’s album 'Solomon' peaked at number one on iTunes, reportedly the first album to do so in 2023. Images: casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest released his long-awaited album Solomon to critical acclaim and the project continues to receive rave reviews. In addition to this, the album reached the number-one spot on iTunes, reportedly the first local hip hop project in 2023 to reach such a feat. Mufasa expressed his gratitude to his fans who cheered him on for a job well done with the album.

Cassper Nyovest makes history with Solomon

Over the few days following the release of Cassper's album, Solomon, the project has been the main topic of discussion as fans marvel at Mufasa's work.

Having recently graced Apple Music's Rap Life cover, Cassper is overwhelmed with gratitude at the support he has received.

Taking to his social media accounts, Cassper shared the news that his album debuted at number one on iTunes across all genres:

"#Solomon debuted at number 1 on iTunes, across all genres. Thank you for buying the album."

He went on:

"I am told it’s the first hip hop album to debut number at 1 on iTunes this year. Either way, I’m just happy to see people appreciating this body of work."

Fans rave over Solomon's success

Cassper's fans couldn't contain their excitement at helping their favourite rapper make hip hop history.

Despite honest critique from listeners like Ifani, Solomon has received love from all across the country and beyond:

BruceSphosethu said:

"Congratulations Mufasa that ur work is showing fruits now man and thank u for this one."

kamogeloyd responded:

"Thank you for an amazing album Cass."

skhalomathibela posted:

"One thing about you, you never release mediocre stuff. That is why you always out here making history."

Martins_Dike_ admitted:

"I listen to this album at least twice everyday."

