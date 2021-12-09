Heavy K has told his fans some of the reasons he pushed his album back after promising to drop it before 3 December

The music producer revealed that the project was "messed up"at the eleventh hour and he decided to release it this coming Friday

The star's fans accepted his apology and thanked him for explaining to them why he did not deliver on time

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Heavy K has taken to social media to explain to his fans why he delayed the release of his new album. The music producer was supposed to drop the project earlier this month but he has not dropped it yet.

Heavy K has explained why he pushed back his album release date. Image: @heavykdrumboss

Source: Instagram

The star took to a few days back to share that he decided to push the release date back after it was "messed up" at the eleventh hour. Heavy K revealed that he'll drop Respect The Drumboss 2021 this coming Friday, December 10.

The Shivers Remix hitmaker apologised to his fans for the inconvenience. According to TshisaLIVE, Heavy K added:

"It was only on iTunes so I decided to push it back to this coming Friday for the official release, my apologies for the inconvenience."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Peeps took to his comment section to share their thoughts on his apology. Check out some of their comments below:

Kagiso Ndlovu said:

"I thought there was a problem with my Apple Music. We will wait."

Tj Joan wrote:

"We understand Khusta, hopefully you will sort out the mess. We wanna dance this festive."

Mvu Myeni commented:

"I was also confused because the songs that were on the picture of your album don't correspond with the songs that were released."

Eddie Masehla said:

"That's why I couldn't find it. I thought maybe the release date is this Friday."

Tlou Phago Jr. added:

"Hopefully you will sort out the mess Khusta.We're waiting for that album."

Heavy K announces he's going to be a dad to a son

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Heavy K has been blessed with another bundle of joy. The award-winning music producer announced the exciting news recently, according to reports.

The star shared that he's expecting a son with his unnamed partner. The DJ took to Instagram recently to tell his followers about his recent blessings.

According to TshisaLIVE, Heavy K told his fans that he is done working on his upcoming album titled 10 Years Of Heavy-K. The talented artist also shared that he has scored himself a few international collabs and remixes.

Source: Briefly.co.za